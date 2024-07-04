Hunter Biden Sues Fox News Over Miniseries, Fox Fires Back
Hunter Biden is suing Fox News, but the conservative media company isn’t taking the suit sitting down.
The sitting president’s son sued the network on Monday over a 2022 miniseries that previously aired on Fox Nation — “The Trial of Hunter Biden.”
But also on Monday, Fox News fired back.
According to ABC News, Fox News described the series as a “mock trial.”
The show presented all the evidence of Hunter Biden’s purported wrongdoings, including numerous reportedly suspicious business partnerships with foreign companies involving his father.
The evidence was then presented in a trial format featuring celebrity Judge Joe Brown to showcase what such a trial would look like if it were to happen in real life, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.
The president’s son and his representation, however, argue that the evidence presented on Fox Nation was fallacious.
Furthermore, Biden’s attorneys argue the show was being used to “harass, annoy, alarm, and humiliate him, and tarnish his reputation” and was part of “politically motivated attacks against the President and his family,” per ABC News.
Specifically, the suit alleges that the Fox News miniseries was “unlawful commercial exploitation of Mr. Biden’s image, name, and likeness.”
Fox News disagrees.
The network put out a statement of its own in response to Biden’s suit, slamming it as a “politically motivated” move.
“This entirely politically motivated lawsuit is devoid of merit,” a Fox News representative said, per ABC News.
“The core complaint stems from a 2022 streaming program that Mr. Biden did not complain about until sending a letter in late April 2024. The program was removed within days of the letter, in an abundance of caution, but Hunter Biden is a public figure who has been the subject of multiple investigations and is now a convicted felon.”
The outlet’s representative then cited the First Amendment, saying the network has every right to air the series on free speech grounds.
“Consistent with the First Amendment, FOX News has accurately covered the newsworthy events of Mr. Biden’s own making, and we look forward to vindicating our rights in court,” the representative said.
Just last month, Hunter Biden was found guilty of three counts related to the illegal purchase of a firearm while he was under the influence of drugs.
In September, the president’s son will head to trial again to face additional charges related to tax crimes.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.