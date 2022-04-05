Share
Then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, and granddaughter Naomi, right, step off of Air Force Two after arriving in Beijing, China, on Aug. 17, 2011. Naomi will have her wedding reception at the White House this year.
Then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, and granddaughter Naomi, right, step off of Air Force Two after arriving in Beijing, China, on Aug. 17, 2011. Naomi will have her wedding reception at the White House this year. (Lintao Zhang - Pool / AP)

Hunter Biden's Daughter to Hold Wedding Reception at the White House

 By Jack Davis  April 5, 2022 at 8:24am
Hunter Biden’s eldest daughter by his first wife will hold her wedding reception at the White House.

The event will be the first White House wedding reception since June 2008 when Jenna Bush Hager, a daughter of former President George W. Bush, had her wedding reception there, according to The Washington Post.

Naomi Biden’s reception will be held on Nov. 19.

Naomi Biden, 28, a Washington attorney, is marrying Peter Neal, 24, according to CNN.

“Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House,” Naomi Biden tweeted. “We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead.”

Naomi Biden is the daughter of Hunter Biden and his first wife, Kathleen Buhle.

Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady’s communications director, said the engaged couple and their parents are “still in the planning stages” and will announce further details in the coming months.

“Consistent with other private events hosted by the First Family and following the traditions of previous White House wedding festivities in prior Administrations, the Biden family will be paying for the wedding activities that occur at the White House,” said Michael LaRosa, a spokesman for Jill Biden, in a statement, according to the Post.

Not everyone was thrilled at the news.


There have been 18 weddings at the White House and four receptions for couples whose weddings took place elsewhere.

In addition to the three children Hunter Biden fathered with his first wife, he has a child by Lunden Alexis Roberts, who waged a bitter paternity suit fight over the child, and one by his current wife, Melissa Cohen, according to the New York Post.

Kathleen Buhle has written a book titled, “If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction, and Healing.” The book is due out in June.

“When my marriage ended, I felt like I’d lost my sense of who I was,” Buhle said, according to People. “Anyone who has seen addiction ruin a relationship, or been through infidelity and divorce, can tell you how devastating it feels. But what I also realized through those crushing experiences is that I needed to find a way to stand on my own.”

While the wedding plans for Hunter Biden’s daughter move forward, so does a grand jury investigation into the dealings between the president’s son and a Chinese company, according to the New York Post.

