Justin Trudeau Goes Full Castro-Style Tyranny: Moves to Ban Handguns in Canada

As leftists in the United States continue their attempt to blame guns for violence around the country, woke Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has now proposed banning handguns altogether.

In a speech on Monday, Trudeau announced his government was proposing legislation to impose a “national freeze” on handguns in Canada.

“What this means is that it will no longer be possible to buy, sell, transfer or import handguns anywhere in Canada,” Trudeau said.

“In other words, we’re capping the market for handguns.”

As Trudeau made his announcement, his army of masked leftist supporters applauded the totalitarian, further adding to the dystopian scene.

NOW – PM Trudeau: “It will no longer be possible to buy, sell, transfer, or import handguns anywhere in Canada.”pic.twitter.com/rVd5gWgEtq — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 30, 2022

Trudeau said the legislation also contains a provision that would ban any “long gun magazine” that is capable of holding more than five rounds. Just like for handguns, the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines would be prohibited if the legislation were to pass.

But the insanity does not stop there. According to Reuters, some toy guns such as airsoft and pellet rifles would also be banned under the new legislation.

“Because they look the same as real firearms, police need to treat them as if they are real,” Justice Minister David Lametti said. “This has led to tragic consequences.”

Last week, police in Toronto shot and killed a man who appeared to be carrying a gun — later identified as a BB gun — near an elementary school, CTV News reported.

The Special Investigations Unit in Canada said two officers confronted the man and then fired on him, and an investigation has been opened into the incident.

“Whether the man was holding [the BB gun] or not, I’m not entirely certain at this point,” Toronto police watchdog spokesperson Kristy Denette said. “But that will be something that the SIU investigators will be looking at.”

To be fair, carrying any sort of weapon near an elementary school is ill-advised, especially in the wake of the recent shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

At the same time, toy guns have distinct differences from real firearms, and trained police officers should be able to identify them.

The bottom line is that each of the issues addressed in this proposed legislation is nuanced, and there are many factors to be considered. Instead of taking the time to do this, Trudeau would rather ban anything he doesn’t like, which is an action reminiscent of a dictator.

Some of the provisions in the proposed legislation may actually be effective in preventing gun violence.

For example, Canadian Police Association President Tom Stamatakis praised new “red flag” provisions that would prevent people who have engaged in domestic violence or stalking from holding a firearms license, Reuters reported.

Yet the positives are essentially wiped out by the totalitarian provisions in the legislation.

Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights head Rod Giltaca called the handgun ban “absurd” and said police are failing to use provisions already in place to help prevent gun violence.

As usual, the left apparently has no interest in working to find reasonable solutions to this problem. Instead, they have fallen back on their tried-and-true strategy of attempting to ban everything that offends them.

