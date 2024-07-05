Illegal Accused of Rape, Murder of Jocelyn Nungaray Connected to Leftist Politician
A summary of world history for the last 176 years might read as follows: Karl Marx made war on God.
The blackening of the soul that must precede the rape and murder of a child makes that historical Marxian estrangement from God as relevant today as ever.
According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, social media users in Venezuela have identified Socialist politician Nazareth Rangel Palacios as the mother of 22-year-old Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, one of two Venezuelan illegal immigrants charged in the rape and murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray of Houston, Texas.
In fact, the Daily Mail described Rangel Palacios as a “staunch supporter” of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, as well as a “councilwoman” and “vocal militant” for Maduro’s ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela.
Martinez-Rangel and fellow suspect Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, crossed into the U.S. illegally at different times earlier this year. U.S. Border Patrol agents caught both suspects but released them into the country.
On the night of June 16, surveillance video showed both men walking with Nungaray to a 7-Eleven.
According to court documents, the suspects allegedly lured the girl under a bridge, tied her up, removed her pants and held her for two hours before strangling her and throwing her body into the bayou.
The Houston Forensic Science Center later determined that Nungaray had been raped. That revelation made the suspects eligible for the death penalty.
In the natural world, some snakes do devour one another. So it should come as no surprise that Pena Ramo blamed Martinez-Rangel for assaulting and murdering the girl.
If the son a militant Marxist did indeed rape and murder Nungaray, then the crime would fit history’s pattern.
For instance, in an early poem that oozes bloodthirsty narcissism, Marx promised vengeance upon God.
Then, in the 20th century, Soviet and Chinese Communists — Marx’s ideological descendants — slaughtered more than 130 million of their own people, not in wartime but through authoritarian policies and political purges.
The point, of course, is not that tyrannical leftists alone commit violent crimes but that a natural connection exists between Marxism and psychopathic brutality.
In 2021, Maduro read from Marx’s “The Communist Manifesto” as part of an international celebration of that book’s 173rd anniversary.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has deliberately facilitated a border invasion. And Democrats have abetted it.
American women and children have paid for that invasion with their lives.
If federal officials had any interest in determining the identities of those whom they have welcomed into the country — including individuals who might have connections to militant Marxists, bloodthirsty by definition — then perhaps Nungaray would still be alive.
