Americans must hold their lawless federal government accountable.

Wednesday morning on the social media platform X, Bill Melugin of Fox News reported that police in Mansfield, Massachusetts, have arrested 18-year-old Haitian migrant Akim Marc Desire for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old boy.

Melugin also reported that Desire entered the country in 2023 as part of the Biden administration’s mass parole program.

According to the American Immigration Council, the program known as Processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans admits up to 30,000 nationals per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela on what the Department of Homeland Security euphemistically calls “humanitarian parole.”

President Joe Biden first applied the program to Venezuelans in October 2022. Then, in January 2023, he expanded it to include nationals from the other three countries.

Meanwhile, Vice President and “border czar” Kamala Harris allegedly worked on “root causes” that should have made migration from nearby countries unnecessary. Obviously, she failed.

DHS paused the fraud-riddled program in July, per Fox News.

However, much to the chagrin of Republican Rep. Mark E. Green of Tennessee, Chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, last week DHS reportedly resumed the CHNV program.

“It should come as no surprise that the Biden-Harris administration has rushed to restart its unlawful CHNV mass-parole scheme, despite the clear evidence of fraud permeating the program,” Green said in a statement.

Green denounced the fraud but primarily emphasized the entire program’s lawlessness.

“But fundamentally, there would be no fraud to prevent if DHS simply stopped importing 30,000 inadmissible aliens every month in the first place,” he added.

Now, according to Melugin, one CHNV beneficiary faces suspicion of child molestation.

In fact, Desire is not alone on that front.

“This is now the second incident in recent months in which a Haitian migrant has been charged with a sex crime against a child in Massachusetts after flying into the US via the Biden admin’s migrant flights mass parole program,” Melugin wrote.

In March, an underage girl accused Haitian national Cory Alvarez of rape.

Both Desire and Alvarez now find themselves in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

SCOOP: Per multiple law enforcement sources, a Haitian migrant who flew into the US last year via the Biden administration’s controversial CHNV mass parole program was arrested by police in Massachusetts last week for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old boy who lives near him. Per… pic.twitter.com/2ApaKGNYI5 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 4, 2024

Thanks to the Biden-Harris open border, migrant attacks on American women and children have become too common. Some of those attacks have left minors brutalized; others have been fatal.

Meanwhile, every migrant who enters the country either by crossing the southern border or through the CHNV program has done so illegally.

Thus, the criminals in the Biden administration have deliberately facilitated fatal attacks on the most vulnerable Americans.

At some point — preferably on Election Day, Nov. 5 — Americans must put an end to the Biden-Harris lawlessness.

