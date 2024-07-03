When it comes to illegal immigration, powerful people have stacked the deck against American citizens.

According to Boston.com, last week a judge in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, set only a $500 cash bail for a Haitian migrant charged with raping a 15-year-old girl in March.

The alleged assault occurred at a Comfort Inn hotel in Rockland, Massachusetts, that now doubles as a migrant shelter.

Cory Alvarez, 26, stands accused of raping the girl — also a Haitian migrant — in his hotel room on March 13.

Unfortunately, details of the incident remain hazy.

For instance, the alleged victim “told officers through a interpreter that she was brought to Alvarez’s room and raped there,” per Boston.com.

A report from the Department of Children and Families, however, noted that an examiner detected no physical injuries.

Meanwhile, Alvarez told police that he merely tried to fix the girl’s iPad and even allowed her to call her mother using his phone.

Brian A. Kelley, Alvarez’s attorney, noted these and other details are complicating matters.

“No injuries were found on the alleged victim. The video surveillance depicts her going into the room and coming out eight minutes later, her clothing undisturbed and walking by two members of the National Guard without comment,” Kelley told Fox News.

One wonders, of course, what the girl meant by “brought to Alvarez’s room.” Who brought her? And why would a 26-year-old man have a 15-year-old girl in his hotel room?

On the other hand, Alvarez enjoys a presumption of innocence. After all, not every accusation has merit.

In any event, this is not the place to adjudicate based on snippets of evidence.

🚨BREAKING: Haitian “migrant” charged with rāpe of 15-year-old girl entered via controversial parole program. 26 year-old Cory Alvarez pleaded not guilty in Hingham District Court on one count of aggravated rāpe of a child. Alvarez was allowed into the U.S. through a Biden’s… pic.twitter.com/potcCPb43A — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 15, 2024

The larger story here involves two familiar villains in America’s ongoing immigration crisis: the Biden administration and the judiciary.

According to Fox News, Alvarez entered the U.S. via a Biden administration “parole program” that admits up to 30,000 migrants per month directly from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti.

The Department of Homeland Security described the program as a “safe and orderly way to reach the United States.”

In other words, President Joe Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have facilitated the importation of up to 360,000 migrants annually even amid a border invasion that has seen millions cross into the U.S. illegally.

Only those with intent to destroy the country would adopt such a policy.

But that might not be the worst of it.

For one thing, prosecutors in Alvarez’s case sought a $25,000 bail, so they clearly believe that they have a case. But the judge opted for a lenient $500 bail, plus other conditions such as home confinement, per Fox News.

That decision reflected the “sanctuary” mentality that still grips liberal judges in Democrat-dominated cities and states.

In fact, on March 14, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in the Boston branch of Enforcement and Removal Operations filed a detainer seeking Alvarez’s transfer into their custody.

But, as ICE Boston ERO spokesman James Covington explained, the court simply did not comply.

“On June 27, Plymouth Superior Court refused to honor ERO Boston’s immigration detainer and released Alvarez from custody on a $500 bond,” Covington said.

The longer one thinks about it, the more outrageous the entire system appears.

First, on federal authority, Alvarez entered the country as part of a “parole program.”

Then, when federal officials tried to take Alvarez into custody following the rape accusation, a local judge denied the detainer request.

In a system so convoluted, how can the sovereign American People get control of their country and its borders?

Alvarez might or might not be guilty of rape. If guilty, he deserves punishment. If innocent, he deserves sympathy for the false accusation and his ensuing ordeal.

In the latter case, the only criminals in this story would be the officials in the Biden administration and in the judiciary who make possible the mass immigration — much of it illegal — that undermines native-born Americans’ rights and interests.

