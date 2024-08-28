Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who rose to the pinnacle of fame in Super Bowl LVII as 2023 began and drifted under a cloud as it ended, has been cast adrift by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Toney was one of the final cuts made as the Chiefs finalized their roster to 53 players, according to Sports Illustrated.

Toney was a first-round draft pick of the New York Giants in 2021 but was traded to the Chiefs in 2022.

Source: The #Chiefs are waiving Kadarius Toney, but he’ll have a market elsewhere. The talented playmakers story isn’t done yet. pic.twitter.com/WrTOebXjLr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2024

During the fourth quarter of Kansas City’s 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Toney emerged as a Chiefs hero after he caught a 5-yard pass for a touchdown and set up a second score with a 65-yard punt return, according to the Associated Press.

Then came the 2023 season in which Toney was injured in training camp, with not much getting better from there, according to The New York Times.

Toney dropped four passes in the Chiefs’ opening-day loss. In one miscue, the ball went through his hands to be intercepted and returned for a touchdown.

During a loss to the Buffalo Bills later in the season, Toney lined up offside, negating a Kansas City touchdown.

In a game against the New England Patriots, with time winding down, quarterback Patrick Mahomes told teammates to protect the ball. Moments later, a pass to Toney bounced off of his hands and was intercepted.

As the Times reported, “Mahomes stormed off the field “ and vented his anger loudly enough for all to hear.

That was the last time Toney took the field. He was sidelined for the Chiefs’ march to a second Super Bowl victory and took to social media to contest reports that he was hurt.

After the Jan. 28 AFC Championship game when he was listed as having a hip injury, Toney made an Instagram Live video that said, “I’m not hurt, none of that. Hip, knee, nuh-uh,” according to Sports Illustrated.

According to the Times, the Chiefs tried to trade Toney, but there were no takers.

If Toney remains unwanted, he will collect his $2.53 million salary from the Chiefs.

“He’s a talented kid,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said last week.

“He’s battled to make the team. We’ve never questioned the talent there at all. It’s just him staying healthy was the main thing,” Reid said.

