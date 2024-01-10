Thousands of Africans Are Flying Into Central America with One Goal in Mind - The Entire World Is Exploiting Our Open Border
Regardless of what the left may tell you, for most of the world, the U.S.A. is the land of milk and honey.
In a 2021 opinion post, Jim Clifton, the chairman of the polling company Gallup, wrote that when asked, 27 percent of people in Latin America said they would like to move to a different country.
And of that percentage, around 35 percent, or roughly 42 million people, chose America as their preferred country.
And that’s just the Hispanic countries.
People from third-world countries all over the globe see America as the pinnacle of prosperity, and now that they know the door is open, many of them are making their way here.
According to The New York Times, a growing number of migrants from African countries are making their way to the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum, according to new data and interviews with migrants.
U.S. government figures obtained by the Times showed that the number of African migrants apprehended at the southern border has jumped from 13,406 in fiscal year 2022 to 58,462 in 2023.
The top countries of origin were Mauritania, Senegal, Angola, and Guinea.
Nonprofit groups report that the trend has accelerated in recent months, as smuggling networks are spreading the news among migrants that Europe is growing far more unfriendly toward immigrants.
Manhattan — In the East Village neighborhood, a large group of mostly male African migrants who entered the U.S. illegally through the southern border wait in line for public housing services. pic.twitter.com/coebnKcD8F
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 5, 2024
One migrant from Sudan who was planning to go to Chicago told the Times, “Entry to Europe is difficult.”
“Getting into the United States is certain compared to European countries, and so I came,” another migrant said.
“You have countries that are less and less welcoming,” migration expert Camille Le Coz told the Times. “When new routes open up, people are going to migrate because economic opportunities at home are insufficient.”
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
African migration to the US soars…
The young men from Guinea had decided it was time to leave their impoverished homeland in West Africa. But instead of seeking a new life in Europe, where so many African migrants have settled, they set out for what has become a far… pic.twitter.com/kJIpHZmfKD
— ‘Seeing is believing’ (@dave24144975) January 8, 2024
And the route is open for sure.
A record 2.5 million migrants crossed into the U.S. at the southern border in fiscal year 2023, with December seeing the highest monthly total at around 300,000 apprehensions.
The vast majority are expected to apply for asylum, enabling them to stay in the country for years while their cases make their way through massive backlogs in the immigration court system.
House Speaker Mike Johnson called it “mayhem” when he visited the border early in the month, adding, “This catastrophe can come to an end if the Biden administration will do its job, and they refuse to do it,” CNN reported.
The African migrants fly to countries like Nicaragua, which pose no barriers, and continue overland to the U.S. border.
Between January and September 2022, nearly 28,000 Africans transited through Honduras, a sixfold increase, according to the Times. The migrants join the millions of migrants coming from South America, India, and China.
The House’s conservative faction is demanding a border security bill modeled after the House-passed HR2, CNN reported. HR2 includes major policy changes, such as allowing state and local law enforcement to enforce federal immigration laws. It would also require all undocumented immigrants to be detained pending removal proceedings, limit asylum eligibility, and authorize deployment of the National Guard to the border.
But the Democrats have called it a “non-starter,” according to CNN.
While the two parties are stuck in locked horn position, the door remains open, and hundreds of thousands walk through every month.
And each migrant that gets through without a problem is a signal to the 42 million in South America and the many more around the world that their journey to America will be rewarded with an open door.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.