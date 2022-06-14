Insane Audio: Hunter Confirms He Could 100% Manipulate Dad for Financial Gain

Recently published audio from Hunter Biden’s abandoned “laptop from hell” captured him boasting that he can influence his father President Joe Biden to say pretty much whatever he wants him to.

“He’ll talk about anything that I want him to that he believes in,” Biden said of his father in a Dec. 3, 2018, recording, the Washington Examiner reported.

“If I say, ‘This is important to me,’ then he will work a way in which to make it a part of his platform. My dad respects me more than he respects anyone in the world, and I know that to be certain, so it is not going to be about whether my dad thinks it’s going to affect his politics,” Hunter added.

LISTEN: Hunter Biden says his father, Joe, will “talk about anything that I want him to” “If I say it’s important to me, then he will work a way in which to make it a part of his platform” pic.twitter.com/2ZyKVCnvYq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2022

In the recording, which was made just months before Joe Biden announced his presidential bid, Hunter bragged to his friend, British artist Phillipa Horan, that he was “better than anybody you know.”

“Everyone else talks about how — ‘How can you be as good as your dad?’ I’m better than my dad,” Hunter said. “You know why I’m better than my dad? Because my dad tells me I’m better than him, since I was 2 years old.”

The Examiner reported that the recording was made at a house in Plum Island, Massachusetts, while Hunter was in the throes of a crack cocaine addiction.

“Have you ever thought about this: Maybe this is the greatest thing that f***ing ever happened to me,” Hunter told Horan regarding his addiction.

“Maybe this is literally the continuation and the continuum of what is going to be the thing that makes me the person that my father believes I am.”

In a December 2020 interview with “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, then-President-elect Joe Biden spoke about Hunter’s stellar intellectual capacity.

“We have great confidence in our son. I am not concerned about any accusations [that have] been made against him. It’s used to get to me. I think it’s kind of foul play,” Joe Biden said.

“But look, it is what it is, and he’s a grown man. He is the smartest man I know — I mean from a pure intellectual capacity,” the now-president added.

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine wrote that friends of Hunter Biden say “he discusses the finer points of Ukraine policy and other matters of state around the dinner table with his father on his regular weekend visits home to Delaware or Camp David.”

One former friend called Hunter his father’s “closest adviser.”

In the 2018 audio recording, Hunter told Horan that he is involved in his father’s political life.

“I have figured out a long time ago, if you’re going to be involved in politics the way that I am, which is to choose to engage with my father in that life because I believe in what he does — if you’re going to, then one of your obligations is to use that platform with intent, is to not allow the platform to sit on top of you,” he said.

Hunter has apparently used his father’s position to benefit both of them financially.

Text messages reportedly retrieved from Hunter’s laptop indicate that Joe Biden was personally enriched from his son’s business dealings.

“I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years,” Hunter wrote to his daughter Naomi in January 2019, the Post reported in April.

“It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike pop, I won’t make you give me half your salary.”

“Pop” is Joe Biden.

The laptop also contains evidence that Hunter paid for his father’s household expenses while he was vice president.

An email from Hunter’s business partner Eric Schwerin — dated June 5, 2010, and titled “JRB Bills” — is an example. Schwerin was president of the firm Rosemont Seneca Partners, and JRB is the president’s initials, for Joseph Robinette Biden.

The bills concerned Biden’s lakefront mansion in Wilmington, Delaware.

“There were $1,239 in repairs to an air conditioner at ‘mom-mom’s cottage,’ and another $1,475 to a painter for ‘back wall and columns at the lake house.’ There was also another $2,600 for fixing up a ‘stone retaining wall at the lake’ and $475 ‘for shutters,’” the Post reported.

It has also been widely reported that Hunter served on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings, getting paid at least $50,000 per month, while his father was the point man for the Obama administration on Ukraine policy.

NBC News reported that Hunter was advised he needed to report $400,000 in income from Burisma he made in 2014 alone.

Hunter and his uncle James Biden were paid $4.8 million by the Chinese company CEFC China Energy. The company had reached out to set up a meeting with Hunter in December 2015.

All this is troubling. Imagine if Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump had traipsed all over the world making financial deals while their father was president.

And Joe Biden claims he had no knowledge of his son’s overseas business dealings. Come on, man!

What Hunter set up has all the makings of a pay-for-play scheme. And now we have audio of Hunter saying he can get his father to say pretty much whatever he wants.

The president can turn world financial markets by what he says.

The Bidens need to be held to account for their blatant misuse of public office.

