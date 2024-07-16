Interview Disaster: Biden Thinks SS Dir. Is Man, Can't Say Assassination Was Security Failure, Thinks Situation Room Is Public

Though the media spotlight has shifted off of Joe Biden and his mental decline this week, the president is doing his best to remind us of his inability to think or speak clearly.

During an NBC News interview with Lester Holt, Biden was pressed about Saturday’s attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally.

Secret Service officials have been under fire since the incident, which ended with Trump being shot in the ear, two rally attendees critically injured, and two men dead — an attendee and the shooter — per the Associated Press.

Obviously, mistakes were made. Big mistakes.

Heads should be rolling right now at the Secret Service.

That much seems obvious.

At least to anyone who doesn’t show signs of dementia-related diseases, like experts say Biden does.

During his interview with Holt, Biden refused to admit that a “massive security failure” had taken place during Saturday’s shooting.

Joe Biden is a disgrace: Holt: “Was the attempted assassination of President Trump a massive security failure?” Biden: “We’ll see what happens.” pic.twitter.com/E1UFx8UkZv — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) July 16, 2024

“I’ve asked for a totally independent analysis. And we’ll see what happens when that comes back,” Biden said.

So, if the “analysis” comes back and says Saturday wasn’t a security failure, are we just supposed to all throw up our hands and say, “Well, I guess that just happens sometimes”?

Biden also felt the need to discuss meetings that occurred in the Situation Room — which probably shouldn’t be public knowledge.

Neither was even Biden’s worst moment during his interview with Holt.

When asked about the leadership of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, Biden seemed to forget that Cheatle is, in fact, a woman.

“Is it acceptable that you have still not heard, at least publicly, from the Secret Service Director?” BIDEN: “Oh, I’ve heard from him.” The Director of Secret Service is a woman. pic.twitter.com/pkO5VnkddN — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) July 16, 2024

It sure seems like Biden’s dementia got the best of him on this one.

Or maybe it was really a mistake.

After all, I’m sure it’s difficult for Biden to remember who’s a man and who’s a woman when transvestites assigned to official positions are walking around in his administration.

