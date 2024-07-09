If optics went from bad to worse for President Joe Biden during June 27’s presidential debate, on Monday they went from worse to absolutely catastrophic.

Ever since the infamous debate, which a mentally hampered Biden pathetically mumbled his way through, Democrats and their donors have become increasingly loud in their calls for Biden to resign from the 2024 presidential race.

The disastrous debate performance finally forced the establishment media to quit pretending that Biden was a completely healthy and mentally competent leader.

They were forced to say what conservative outlets and commentators have been saying for years now: Joe Biden has dementia.

What’s more, now that the media regime approves talking about the president’s mental well-being (or lack thereof), the experts are crawling out of the woodwork to point out how far gone Biden truly is.

The best example of this came on Monday, when neurologist (and lifelong Democrat) Dr. Tom Pitts appeared on NBC News to comment on Biden’s health.

Pitts, an expert on Parkinson’s disease, made it clear there is no doubt in his mind what’s wrong with Biden.

According to him, the sitting president of the United States absolutely has Parkinson’s, a neurodegenerative disorder that often leads to dementia.

NEW: Parkinson’s expert Dr. Tom Pitts tells NBC that Biden clearly has it. No debate. He compares the coverup to the Soviets. This is coming from a lifelong Democrat. pic.twitter.com/BcR0btWhja — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 9, 2024

Do you think Biden should resign? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I see [patients like Biden] 20 times a day in clinic … He has the classic features of neurodegeneration,” Pitts said.

Pitts was then asked whether the president’s speech problems could be due to his having once had a stutter.

“No, this is not a palatal issue or a speech discrepancy, which is very different from … actual word retrieval, where you pick a similar question or talk around the issue,” he said.

When pushed on whether he can accurately diagnose Biden based only on video footage, Pitts was clear that this isn’t exactly the most difficult case to crack.

“I could have diagnosed him from across the mall,” Pitts said.

“It’s one of the easier movement disorders to diagnose, actually,” he added. “This guy is not a hard case.”

“Once you start manifesting the hallmark motor symptoms … if a med student did not pick Parkinson’s on the test, they’d be remidiated.”

As bad as this news cycle has been for Democrats, there is one small silver lining for Democrats: Discussion of Biden’s health has distracted from discussion about his terrible policies.

Hopefully, Americans caught up with the current news don’t forget about those come November.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.