iPhone Calendars Mysteriously Delete Easter, Conveniently Show Obscure Non-Christian Holidays

For some unknown reason, the iCal calendar for such popular Apple devices as the iPhone and iPad does not show the date for Easter this year.

It is the most important day on the Christian calendar, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ nearly 2,000 years ago. It falls on April 1 in 2018.

The reputed date of his birth was used to divide the entire calendar in half between B.C. and A.D. The demarcation came from the Latin phrase Anno Domini, meaning “in the year of the Christian era” or literally “in the year of (our) Lord.”

Fox News reported while neither Easter, nor Good Friday (commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus) were deemed significant enough for the 2018 iCal, occasions that did make the list include: Groundhog Day, April Fools’ Day, Cinco de Mayo, Juneteenth (a holiday celebrating abolition of slavery in Texas), Flag Day, Halloween and Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Major U.S. federal holidays are also included on the calendar such as Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Additionally, Apple does give the option to display other religions’ calendars — at least Jewish and Islamic — but Christianity is not included on the iOS 11.2.5 among them.

Christianity is the largest religion in the world, with 2.3 billion adherents as of 2015, according to the Pew Research Center.

The Pew also reported just over 70 percent of Americans identify as Christians, while 2 percent are Jewish and 1 percent are Muslim.

Apple’s smartphone market share in the U.S. now stands at 44 percent, which is its highest ever, according to data provided by Counterpoint Research.

Interestingly, Apple was founded on April 1, 1976, so it will be turning 42 on Easter this year.

The name of the company came from co-founder Steve Jobs, who was inspired by a visit to an apple farm.

Job thought the name sounded, “fun, spirited and not intimidating.”

The original logo for the company showed Sir Isaac Newton sitting under an apple tree.

However, it was changed to an apple with a bite taken out of it soon thereafter. Contrary to urban legend, designer Rob Janoff said it was not an homage to the Biblical account of the Garden of Eden’s tree of knowledge.

Rather, Janoff felt the best way to make the logo look like an apple, not some other piece of fruit, was to take a bite out of it.

