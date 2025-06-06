Iran and China Team Up for Concerning Missile Move Amid Nuclear Negotiations with US: Report

Amid talks with President Donald Trump about some form of agreement on its nuclear program, Iran is buying ballistic missile components from China.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Iran has ordered enough ammonium perchlorate to fuel up to 800 ballistic missile from a Hong Kong-based company that is expected to reach Iran in the next few months.

The report, citing sources it did not name, said some of the chemical is expected to be shared with Iran’s regional allies. Ammonium perchlorate, is part of the solid propellant used by Iran in many of its ballistic missiles.

Israeli attacks late last year severely degraded Iran’s offensive military capacity, leading to its need to rebuild. Israeli attacks also damaged facilities that make components for the missiles.

In seeking comment from the various parties involved, only China offered one to the Jouranl.

“The Chinese side has always exercised strict control over dual-use items in accordance with China’s export control laws and regulations and its international obligations,” a representative of China said.

The Journal report said Iran recently transferred ballistic missiles to Iraq-based militia groups, which could then strike American or Israeli forces.

U.S. officials have been aware of the partnership. In April, it slapped six people and six entities based in Iran and China with sanctions for “procuring ballistic missile propellant ingredients.” More sanctions followed two weeks later.

“Chinese entities and individuals have provided support to Iran’s ballistic missile program, as well as to the Houthis’ missile and UAV production efforts, which is why we continue to identify and sanction them,” a State Department official said.

Iran’s effort to build its attack capability comes as talks between the U.S. and Iran continue.

“Time is running out on Iran’s decision pertaining to nuclear weapons,” Trump wrote Wednesday on Truth Social.

Given that the destruction of Israel is a fundamental principle of Islamic Iran, the Jewish state has viewed the growth of Iran’s nuclear program with a jaundiced eye.

Amid speculation that it would attack Iran to prevent it from having nuclear weapons, a report from Axios said Israel has indicated it will allow the existing Iran-U.S. talks to play out.

“We calmed the Americans and told them there is no logic in launching an attack if a good diplomatic solution can be found,” an Israeli official said.

“This is why we are going to give it a chance and wait with any military action until it is clear that negotiations were exhausted and [White House envoy] Steve Witkoff has given up,” the official said.

The report said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told Trump he doubts a deal will emerge.

“It could take another several months of negotiations before Trump decides it has failed,” an Israeli official said.

