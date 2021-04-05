Irwin Family Shares Photo of Baby Grace's 'First Croc Encounter'

Fans of the wildlife-loving Irwins have been waiting anxiously for updates on the newest arrival from Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell.

On March 26, the suspense ended, and Bindi posted the long-awaited news along with some details on the names they ended up choosing.

“Celebrating the two loves of my life,” she shared in a photo. “Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

“Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.

“Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”

Grace Warrior Irwin Powell ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DcJGCrTcFs — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) March 26, 2021

Bindi also shared that little Grace was born 20 inches long and weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

“After waiting 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life,” Chandler tweeted on March 26. “You have a big life ahead and you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing us on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home.”

The new parents weren’t the only ones excited about the baby — Robert Irwin shared some news as well.

“Passed my driving test!” he tweeted on March 30. “My first solo drive was a super special one — took my dad’s old Ute to see Grace in the hospital right after she was born.”

On April 1, newly minted grandmother Terri Irwin took the opportunity for a lighthearted pun that would have made the crocodile hunter proud.

“Beautiful baby Grace, first croc encounter,” the caption on the photo read, followed quickly by “April Fool’s!”

Beautiful baby Grace, first croc encounter…April Fool’s! pic.twitter.com/LxmHVxKyH3 — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) April 1, 2021

The photo showed Robert, Terri and Chandler holding Croc shoes and standing next to Bindi, who was holding Grace. The safest sort of croc encounter around!

Bindi and Chandler posted on April 1, too, but their posts were no joke. The two seem to be basking in their role as new parents, totally smitten with Grace.

One week as a family of 3❤️ My two beautiful girls make every day perfect. pic.twitter.com/1mYD9w4RVN — Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell9) April 1, 2021

“One week as a family of 3,” Chandler wrote. “My two beautiful girls make every day perfect.”

“Our perfect Grace Warrior is one week old,” the proud mom posted. “This week has been filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love.”

