Steve Irwin's Daughter Shows Off Baby Bump as Family Waits for 'Baby Wildlife Warrior' to Arrive

By Amanda Thomason
Published March 16, 2021 at 4:30pm
The Irwin family has long been in the world’s eye as one of the most popular conservationist families. It’s clear that though Steve is gone, he has not been forgotten by fans or family, and his children got his passion for wildlife.

Back in August 2020, amidst all the trouble that the world was facing, Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell made a very exciting announcement.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” she shared on Aug. 11. “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.

“We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light.”

Chandler couldn’t contain his joy, either, and shared his own announcement as well.

“We’re going to be parents!!” the proud father-to-be posted on Aug. 11. “We have a baby Wildlife Warrior on the way coming in 2021. Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin. Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother.”

Since then, Chandler has been posting regular updates, but instead of comparing the baby’s current size to fruit or other household objects, he did it in a way that suited the Irwin family.

“The three of us have made it to 20 weeks,” he shared on Nov. 11.”Our Baby Wildlife Warrior is now about the size of a newly hatched emu chick. We are halfway to meeting her. Can’t wait to be a dad!”

The two have continued to refer to their baby as “wildlife warrior” in a nod to Steve, who used the term to refer to someone who would “stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves,” as Bindi told The Bump.

As 2020 rolled into 2021, their baby girl continued to grow and the posts kept rolling in.

“2020 was filled with the highest of highs and lowest of lows,” Chandler posted on Dec. 30. “As easy as it is to look back on the hardships of this year, I’m choosing to revel in the highlights. I married my best friend, and our daughter will be joining us in a few short months. Starting 2021 as a husband and a dad is incredible and I’m ready for absolutely anything the year has in store for us.
Waiting for Baby Wildlife Warrior to arrive.”

In January, Bindi shared a photo of herself standing in the baby’s nursery, which boasts an adorable wall of flowers, bunnies and butterflies in pastel hues.

“Sharing our deepest gratitude to YOU reading this message as we get ready for our daughter to arrive,” she posted on Jan. 26.

“The support we have received from your kind comments, Chandler’s family in Florida, mine in Oregon, friends across the globe, our amazing Australia Zoo family — it means the world to us. Baby Wildlife Warrior is already so loved and we are eternally grateful. With all my heart, thank you.”

The baby is due sometime around the end of March, and with the due date steadily approaching, Bindi, Chandler and their families (and fans) are getting that much closer to meeting the new bundle of joy.

“My girls,” Powell posted on Instagram on Sunday, sharing photos featuring himself and Bindi. “In awe every day of how my wife has been handling 9 months of pregnancy. @bindisueirwin, you’re going to be the most incredible momma to our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I love you.”

“Waiting for Baby Wildlife Warrior to arrive,” Bindi posted on Monday, along with a photo of herself and her family.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

If Bindi can handle caring for a wide range of exotic animals, no doubt she’ll be able to handle a newborn as well. A lifetime of nurturing has certainly prepared her for one of life’s greatest adventures.

Now to wait and see if the newest little one will also get her grandpa’s love for nature — we’re guessing yes.

