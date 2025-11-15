Islamic Militants Kill Pentecostal Pastor, 10 Christians in Nigerian Anti-Christian Onslaught

A Pentecostal pastor in Nigeria and 10 other Christians were the latest victims of the Islamic violence sweeping the African country.

Rev. Simon Nbach, who led Flaming Fire Ministry, was reportedly murdered alongside the other believers on Monday during an attack on Anwule Oglewu village, according to a release from Morning Star News.

The attackers also torched a Roman Catholic church and “destroyed dozens of homes,” per the release.

Casmir Eigege, a resident of the area, said that they were Fulani herdsmen, who are infamously aligned with Islam.

“The pastor’s corpse has been found, alongside two other corpses of two other Christians, Adoya Ejigai, and Ejeh Loko,” Eigege said.

“So far, 10 Christians have been confirmed dead, and one other Christian was abducted by the herdsmen.”

Ojay Ojonya, a resident of the village, said some of his family members were murdered.

“My uncle and my cousin are victims of the invasion and killing by the armed Fulani herdsmen in Anwule community of Ohimini Local Church Area of Benue State,” Ojonya remarked.

“Lord, please come to our aid.”

Paul Vershima, a third resident, told Morning Star News that “the herdsmen unleashed widespread violence on Christians” by means of the murders and burnings.

The attacks are merely the latest of extensive violence against Christians in the area.

While the southern part of Nigeria is largely Christian, the northern part is predominantly Muslim, resulting in killings and displacements among the followers of Jesus Christ.

President Donald Trump recently vowed to intervene on behalf of Christians unless the Nigerian government adequately protects the population.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this month.

Trump said that the military may even enter “guns-a-blazing” in order to “completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!” Trump added.

“WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!”

