President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on board Air Force One on Oct. 31, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on board Air Force One on Oct. 31, 2025, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

Listen: Trump Says He Will Not Allow Record Killing of Christians in Nigeria - Could Be Airstrikes or Even Boots on the Ground

 By Bryan Chai  November 3, 2025 at 5:06pm
President Donald Trump has taken strong stances on a number of international issues — and always on the side of preserving the most peace possible.

From the Ukraine-Russia war, to the Israel-Hamas conflict (and most likely in the future, the Taiwan-China spat), Trump and the U.S. have interceded — relatively speaking — in the name of peace.

(One of Trump’s most winning platforms is how he generally abhors conflict and war.)

So imagine some of the surprise when Trump openly discussed another international matter sans the kumbaya-speak.

Trump spoke to a gaggle of reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, and the very first question he was asked involved the systematic killing of Christians at the hands of Muslims in Nigeria.

“Mr. President, on Nigeria… just wanted to ask you, do you envisage U.S. boots on the ground? Air strikes?” asked a reporter.

“Could be,” Trump responded. “I mean, a lot of things… I envisage a lot of things. They’re killing record numbers of Christians in Nigeria. And they have other countries, very bad also. You know that part of the world, very bad. They’re killing the Christians, and killing them in very large numbers.”

Trump added, “We’re not going to allow that to happen.”

You can view the relevant snippet, with cleaned up audio, below:

The White House also posted the larger conversation, where Trump further tackled questions about frozen Russian assets, providing Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, the use of tariffs, and a frayed relationship with Venezuela:

For what it’s worth, Trump’s tough talk on Nigeria — and his departure from his typical peacekeeping — appears to have had its intended effect on Nigeria.

As CNN reports, Trump’s rhetoric has “caused alarm across Nigeria.”

The Nigerian government, for its part, appears more bewildered than alarmed. The government has steadfastly rejected claims that it’s not doing enough to protect persecuted Christians.

That, however, doesn’t track with what many human rights watchdog groups are saying.

“More believers are killed for their faith in Nigeria than anywhere else in the world,” Open Doors reports. “These militants also destroy homes, churches and livelihoods. More than 16.2 million Christians in sub-Saharan Africa, including high numbers from Nigeria, have been driven from their homes by violence and conflict. Millions now live in displacement camps.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation