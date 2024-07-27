Share
Islamist Terrorists Attack Israeli Playground With Rockets, Dozens Injured, Killed

 By Jack Davis  July 27, 2024 at 1:58pm
Just as the innocent were slaughtered by a terrorist group on Oct. 7, innocents lay dead in a northern Israel community Saturday after a terrorist attack.

Eleven people, mostly children, were killed when Hezbollah rained down rockets on a Golan Heights village, according to the Times of Israel.

A soccer field where children and teenagers had been playing was turned into a slaughter pen, Israel Defense Forces representative Daniel Hagari said, according to CNN.

The attack was “the deadliest attack on Israeli civilians since October 7,” he said, referring to the incursion from Hamas across southern Israel that left hundreds dead.

Israel said “approximately 30 projectiles” from Lebanon slammed into the village of Majdal Shams, which houses a large number of Druze Arabs.  At least 29 people were injured.

Is it time for Israel to wipe Hezbollah’s militia off the face of the planet?

“We witnessed great destruction when we arrived at the soccer field, as well as items that were on fire. There were casualties on the grass and the scene was gruesome,”  Idan Avshalom, a medic with the Magen David Adom ambulance service, said, according to the Times of Israel.

Hezbollah initially boasted that it launched the rockets, then reversed that claim when the extent of the casualties became known.

“In the past hour, Hezbollah has been lying and denying responsibility for the incident,” Hagari said. “Our intelligence is clear, Hezbollah is responsible for the murder of innocent children.

“We share in the grief of the families and embrace the Druze community in its difficult time,” he said. “Once again the brutality of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization is exposed. This is a very grave incident and we will act accordingly.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was in the United States, immediately cut his visit short to return to Israel.

Netanyahu spoke to  Sheikh Muafak Tarif, spiritual leader of Israel’s Druze community, on the phone Saturday, the Times of Israel reported.

Netanyahu expressed “his deep horror at the murder of the children and innocents by Hezbollah,” Netanyahu’s office said.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu made clear that Israel will not allow the murderous attack to simply pass on by, and that Hezbollah will pay a heavy price for this that it has not paid to this point,” Netanyahu’s office said.

 

