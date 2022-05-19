Share
News

Israel Prepares for Total War in Unprecedented Move

 By Randy DeSoto  May 19, 2022 at 5:40am
Share

The Israeli Defense Forces are currently involved in the largest military drill in the country’s history, part of which is designed to simulate an airstrike against Iran.

The U.S. is reportedly participating in the exercise with the midair refueling of Israeli fighter jets that would conduct the strike, according to The Times of Israel.

The month-long military drill — involving land, sea and air forces — has been dubbed Chariots of Fire.

Trending:
Rubio Grills Dr. Fauci: How Is It Americans with COVID Can't Get in Country, But Illegals Can?

“The IDF will simulate striking targets far from Israel’s borders with a large number of planes,” The Jerusalem Post reported.

While fighter jets are practicing for strikes against Iran, Israeli ground forces will train to secure the nation’s borders against foreign invaders.

On Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz went to observe Chariots of Fire.

Do you think Israel will launch an attack against Iran's nuclear facilities?

He said the IDF is “preparing for various scenarios against our enemies in the various theaters and against Hezbollah and Hamas, which also operates from Lebanon,” The Jerusalem Post reported.

“The combination of training, operational activity and strengthening civil resilience makes up our complete paradigm of protecting the North and the entire State of Israel,” Gantz said.

According to The Times of Israel, U.S. participation in the exercise is intended to underscore the American military’s presence in the region in the context of talks over Iran’s nuclear program.

“The unprecedented Israel-US aerial collaboration in a drill simulating a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities is seen as a potential message to Iran amid long-stalled negotiations in Vienna over a return to the 2015 nuclear deal, a possibility Israel has repeatedly voiced its objection to, warning it would lead to ‘a more violent, more volatile Middle East,'” the news outlet reported.

Related:
'Harbinger' Author Cahn Warns in New Film America Experiencing God's Judgment, But There Is Still Hope

Gen. Michael Kurilla — head of the U.S. Central Command, which is responsible for operations in the Middle East — arrived in Israel on Tuesday for his first official visit.

He will be observing the Chariots of Fire exercise, according to a post on the IDF’s official Twitter account.

Axios reported the “Iran aerial exercise” will take place as part of the fourth week of the drill.

“U.S. air force refueling planes are expected to take part in this part of the exercise, Israel’s Channel 13 reported. Israeli officials confirmed that there will be U.S. participation, but they didn’t give any details. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report,” according to Axios.

The news outlet added that both U.S. and Israeli officials are concerned that Iran is continuing to advance its nuclear weapons program as talks have remained paused for over two months.

Gantz was slated to arrive in Washington on Wednesday to speak with White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and on Thursday with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Axios reported.

David Rubin — author of “Trump and the Jews” and the former mayor of Shiloh in the West Bank — gave further background concerning the Chariots of Fire exercises in an email to The Western Journal.

“In addition to the increasingly obvious need for a massive strike on Iran’s nuclear bomb program, which has almost reached breakout capacity, this multi-pronged military exercise is intended to prepare Israel for the rising terrorist threats on all of our borders,”  Rubin said.

“The third threat, which has become more tangible in recent years and has shocked many Israeli Jews with its explosive nature, is within Israeli cities, from the anti-Israel Arabs. The Chariots of Fire drill is intended to confront all three of those threats — Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah on the borders, and the enemy from within.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Israel Prepares for Total War in Unprecedented Move
Rubio Grills Dr. Fauci: How Is It Americans with COVID Can't Get in Country, But Illegals Can?
2 Children Hospitalized Due to Biden's Formula Shortage, Doctors Can't Get Formula for Them
Youngkin Steps In to Offer Security for Supreme Court Justices as Biden DOJ Is AWOL
Judge Lifts Contempt Ruling Against Trump, Orders Fine to Be Paid
See more...

Conversation