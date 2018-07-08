SECTIONS
Politics World News
Print

Italy Takes Big Step in Blocking Mass Migration to Country

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini makes a point during a joint press conference with Vice President of Libyan Parliamentary Council Ahmed Maitig, in Rome, Thursday, July 5, 2018. Italy’s anti-migrant interior minister wants tighter criteria applied for granting humanitarian protection to migrants rescued at sea. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

By The Western Journal
July 8, 2018 at 8:53am
Print

The right-wing interior minister who closed Italy’s ports to aid groups that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean said Sunday that he wants to extend the prohibition to foreign navy ships.

Matteo Salvini said he would bring up Italy’s desire to keep navy ships carrying rescued migrants from its ports when European Union interior ministers meet this week in Austria.

Salvini made the statement on Facebook after the Irish navy ship Samuel Beckett arrived in the Sicilian port of Messina with 106 migrants after participating in an EU-sponsored mission.

“Unfortunately, Italian governments over the past five years have signed agreements (in exchange for what?) so that all these ships disembark immigrants in Italy,” Salvini wrote.

“With our government, the music has changed and will change.”

TRENDING: Footage from Inside Thailand Cave Shows Extreme Difficulty of Rescue

The EU’s border control force, Frontex, operates a search-and-rescue operation in the Mediterranean using air and sea resources contributed from a variety of countries.

Italy’s coast guard coordinates the rescues and tells Frontex ships where to disembark.

In addition, the EU operates a military operation, Operation Sophia, focused on fighting people smuggling and arms trafficking; the Samuel Beckett was participating in Operation Sophia, officials said.

Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli suggested that Italy would be taking aim at the terms of Operation Sophia.

Toninelli said on Twitter that Italy was required to accept the Samuel Becket’s passengers under a “crazy” agreement negotiated by the previous government that “sold out Italy’s interests.”

“We respect the rules, but now they will be changed,” Toninelli tweeted. “Migration can’t just be an Italian problem or else the EU is at risk.”

Salvini’s anti-migrant League party is governing Italy in a coalition with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.

Since the new government took office on June 1, it has launched a major crackdown on migration while the number of people embarking for Europe from Libya is much lower than in previous years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print
By The Western Journal

Tags: Immigration, Italy

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Morning Joe

Scarborough Leaves Co-Workers Speechless After Predicting Trump’s Supreme Court Pick

The Western Journal

North Korea Vice-Chairman Kim Yong Chol shakes hands with United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on May 31, 2018 in New York. - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo resumed talks in New York on Thursday with a top North Korean official as the pair work to salvage next month's nuclear summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, an AFP journalist on the scene said.Kim Yong Chol, considered the North Korean leader's right-hand man, is the most senior official from Pyongyang to visit the United States in 18 years.

North Korea Releases Statement on ‘Regrettable’ Talks with Pompeo

Randy DeSoto

Dov Hikind/Chuck Schumer

NY Dem Lawmaker: I’m Siding With GOP Until Schumer Restores ‘Sanity and Honesty’ to His Party

Randy DeSoto

Candace Owens and Maxine Waters

Candace Owens Chastises Maxine Waters, Predicts ‘Major Black Exit’ From the Democratic Party

The Western Journal

Fired Conservative Professor Wins Court Victory Over University

The Western Journal

Multiple Fatalities Confirmed After New Jersey House Explosion

Jack Davis

Obamacare Dealt Blow as $10.4 Bil Wealth Redistribution Halted

Jack Davis

Man Dies While Protecting His Children from Polar Bear

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.