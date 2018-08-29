SECTIONS
Ivanka Trump Brutally Attacked for Posing for Picture With Christian Pastor

By Jack Davis
at 6:09am
Social media liberals erupted in fury this week after a photo was posted of Ivanka Trump with a smiling next to a Christian minister who supports traditional marriage.

During a White House dinner on Monday for evangelical leaders in the United States, Ivanka Trump posed for a photo with Rev. Jim Garlow, pastor of Skyline Church in La Mesa, California, according to The Daily Wire.

“Jarod & Ivanka @ tonite’s White House dinner,” Garlow wrote in his tweet sharing the photo.

This was more than gay activists on Twitter could stand to bear in silence.

Garlow last year offended the gay community by attacking same sex marriage at the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa, Newsweek reported.

“The Bible starts with the marriage of a male and a female, and it ends with the wedding in Revelation of a bride and groom. The bottom line is this: If I were Satan, I would want to destroy on the earth the image of God,” Garlow said. “This is why marriage is such a hotbed issue.”

Garlow said the political dimension of the gay rights debate misses the bigger picture.

“It’s more than just the issue of homosexuality. It’s much more than that. It’s much more cosmic. It’s big. It’s enormous. They want to destroy the very image of God upon the planet. This is a demonic happening in our midst,” he said, according to Newseek.

As noted in the social media criticism that erupted this week, last year Ivanka Trump said she supports gay, lesbian and bisexual individuals, although she did not go so far as to rubber stamp any of their causes.

“I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy,” she tweeted.

During the White House dinner Monday night, President Donald Trump told his guests that his administration supports the faith community, according to a White House media pool report.

“We’re here this evening to celebrate America’s heritage of faith, family, and freedom. As you know, in recent years, the government tried to undermine religious freedom. But the attacks on communities of faith are over. We’ve ended it. We’ve ended it. Unlike some before us, we are protecting your religious liberty,” Trump said.

During the event, pastor Paula White presented the president and first lady Melania Trump with a Bible signed by more than 100 Christian leaders.

“First Lady and President, you are in our prayers always,” White said as she read the inscription on the Bible. “Thank you for your courageous and bold stand for religious liberty, and for your timeless service to all Americans. We appreciate the price that you have paid to walk in the high calling. History will record the greatness that you have brought for generations.”

Obviously, the same-sex marriage advocates see it a lot differently.

