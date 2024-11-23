Jack Black's Disturbing New 'Christmas' Movie Shamelessly Makes Satan the Star of the Show

While the left can drone on endlessly about Christmas being less of a religious holiday and more of a capitalist one, the right has its share of concerns about how Hollywood and popular media use it for more sinister ends.

Earlier this month, Paramount Plus released a trailer for an upcoming film starring Jack Black titled, “Dear Santa.”

Set to release this Monday, “Dear Santa” follows Liam, a young boy who writes a letter to Santa, but — through a slight misspelling — accidentally addresses it to Satan, who he subsequently summons.

After Satan tells Liam he will grant him three wishes, he also informs him that he intends to take his soul.

The two get into various hijinks, which appear to involve school pranks, gambling and cavorting onstage with rapper Post Malone.

As IMDB listed “Dear Santa” as a PG-13 movie, there’s little doubt with a star like Jack Black that families and children will find themselves in the audience.

That is not to say “Dear Santa” is marketed toward the youngest and most unassuming members of the household, but a PG-13 rating isn’t going to stop ages 9 – 12 from being curious.

Whether it’s geared toward children or adults, should those of us with Christian values be wary? In short, yes.

Considering the context — we are celebrating the birth of Christ — and the cultural decay we find ourselves in, this is another example of normalizing something evil.

“Dear Santa” is not the only instance of this normalization, as the reader will recall the opening ceremony at the Paris Olympics mocking Leonardo da Vinci’s painting “The Last Supper” with satanic themes present throughout.

This is not simple pearl-clutching, as if we as Christians cannot “take” seeing satanic imagery. While we may not reel in horror at the sight alone, we shouldn’t accept this as the norm.

Consider the underlying theme in “Dear Santa.”

Satan is accepted and befriended.

Although Liam has his misgivings, the trailer indicates the two find common ground.

Our culture wants us to deviate from our faith and forget Satan’s true intent. Just as we see in this film, he wants to present himself in roles where he looks inviting.

But don’t forget: The word “Satan” literally means “adversary” or “accuser.”

Adversaries are opponents; they are at odds with us.

Satan takes on this deceitful role for a reason: to lead us into temptation and away from God.

Such a premise is, at best, a slap in the face to Christians. At worst, it’s yet another example of the entertainment industry making sin look appealing, enticing and rewarding.

This film is labeled a comedy, but losing one’s soul to Satan is not a laughing matter.

Paramount Plus adds insult to injury by wrapping this package with a big, red bow and labeling it a Christmas movie.

Christians shouldn’t be discouraged in sounding the alarm. “Dear Santa” — and our culture more broadly — doesn’t just want to show us Satan, it wants us to join him.

