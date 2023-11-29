My mom will love this movie. In fact — if I recall correctly from a visit over Thanksgiving weekend — she already did.

“My Christmas Hero” — actress Candace Cameron Bure’s latest Christmas movie — premiered Friday on the Great American Family channel.

Judging by online reviews, the movie, which focuses on military service members past and present, became an instant hit with fans.

Bure plays Dr. Nicole Ramsey, a U.S. Army reservist and orthopedic physician who treats service members and their families. Naturally, she meets a handsome patient, Maj. Daniel Ross, played by Gabriel Hogan. Before long — I can say this with confidence despite not having seen the film — a romantic story unfolds.

Readers can watch a 2-minute preview of the movie here:

For those who might not know, Christmas movies on cable have become quite a thing in recent years. Avid fans curl up with blankets and hot cocoa. watch the movies and share their reactions online.

On Facebook, for instance, the entertainment website “Christmas Movie Reviews” gave the film 9 out of 10 Christmas trees.

Of course, as with most things in this fallen world, woke politics have infected even the once-wholesome Christmas movie industry.

Bure, who achieved stardom as a child actress on the 1980s sitcom “Full House,” became a regular on the Hallmark channel in recent years, playing the lead role in the “Aurora Teagarden Mystery” series and starring in many, many Christmas movies.

In 2022, however — after Hallmark went woke by making movies with LGBT themes — Bure jumped to Great American Family.

Like her brother Kirk Cameron, who also achieved fame as a young actor — playing teenage son Mike Seaver on the 1980s sitcom “Growing Pains” — Bure has remained committed to making films that celebrate Christian values, such as family and traditional marriage.

“I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment,” Bure told The Wall Street Journal in November 2022.

Meanwhile, boycotts and other sales-related disasters continue to demonstrate that consumers have rejected wokeness. Happily, some companies have learned this lesson.

Indeed, truth-starved audiences have flocked to Great American Family in search of the programming that Hallmark once provided.

And they loved “My Christmas Hero.”

“Great movie and so thankful they celebrated our Military and their families. My grandson is in the U.S. Marine Corp,” one viewer wrote on Facebook.

“Beautifully written and the acting was perfect! Brought me to tears a few times. Thank you for recognizing our service members!!” another viewer wrote.

Veterans, of course, exemplify the Christian virtues of courage and humility.

My father — a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and later both a U.S. Army reservist and National Guardsman — has always personified the patriotism and sense of duty those virtues invariably produce.

No wonder my mom loved this movie. After all, she has her own Christmas hero.

