SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Jacob Blake's Father: 'Violence and Looting and Burning' Will Not Heal My Son

×
By Erin Coates
Published August 28, 2020 at 10:59am
P Share Print

Jacob Blake’s father rebuked the rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and said “violence and looting and burning” will not heal his son or bring back any of the other men and women who have been killed or injured in controversial confrontations with police.

Jacob Blake Sr. told CNN Friday that the riots in Kenosha and across the country won’t help his son, who was left paralyzed after a police-involved shooting on Sunday.

“You have to understand that we don’t prescribe to useless and violence,” Blake told host Alisyn Camerota.

“Violence and looting and burning, that’s not going to bring Trayvon [Martin] back. That’s not going to bring George Floyd back. That’s not going to bring Tamir Rice back. I could go on and on. That’s not going to bring them back.”

Martin was fatally shot in February 2012 in Florida by neighborhood watch captain George Zimmerman, CNN reported.

TRENDING: Rand Paul Reveals First Thing Trump Did After They Met Was Donate to His Foreign Mission Project

Floyd died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for roughly nine minutes during an arrest, sparking widespread protests across the country.

Rice, a 12-year-old black child, also became a symbol for the Black Lives Matter movement after a white Cleveland, Ohio, police officer shot and killed him in 2014, according to The Associated Press.

“That’s not going to make my son get up out of that bed and walk,” Blake told CNN in response to the violence and riots in Kenosha.

Are you afraid of having violent protests erupting in your city?

“Only God could get him up out of the bed and make him walk. And if he does not, then that’s God’s will. That’s his will. There’s nothing you can do past his will.”

He added, “I can’t be angry because I still have to be faithful.”

Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson, made similar comments in an interview earlier this week.

“My family and I are very hurt — and quite frankly disgusted,” she said.

“And as his mother, please don’t burn up property and cause havoc and tear your own homes down in my son’s name. … [T]o use my child … our tragedy, to react in that manner, is just not acceptable.”

She added, “And it’s not helping Jacob.

RELATED: NFL Legend Disavowed by His Former Team for Daring To Question NBA Boycott

“It’s not helping Jacob or any other of the men and women who have suffered in these areas.”

Blake, who is black, was shot after police responded to a domestic violence call, according to the Kenosha News.

After a video of the altercation went viral, peaceful protests turned violent, the Washington Examiner reported.

Blake’s father said his son has been handcuffed to his hospital bed, according to CNN, though it is unclear at this time why he is in custody or if he has been charged with a crime.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Democrat-Led House Committee Launches Proceedings Against Secretary of State
Jacob Blake's Father: 'Violence and Looting and Burning' Will Not Heal My Son
Disney Pulls Classic Song Amid Politically Correct Rebranding
Hollywood Elite Demeans 'Regular' Americans Speaking at RNC, Mocks Appearance of 'GOP Women'
Report: Biden Campaign Worried Trump Will 'Overperform with African-American Men'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×