A Wisconsin community became a flaming symbol of urban violence Sunday as demonstrators attacked police and caused widespread destruction in Kenosha.

According to the Kenosha News, a Kenosha police officer was hit with a brick late Sunday, hours after Jacob Blake, 29, was shot by police.

Blake, who is black, was shot after police responded to a domestic violence call, according to the Kenosha News. He was reported in serious condition at a Milwaukee hospital early Monday morning.

A video clip shared on social media showed Blake walking away from several police officers who had their weapons drawn. Blake entered an SUV, apparently ignoring police commands. Shots were then heard.

WARNING: The following videos contain graphic violence and language that some viewers may find disturbing or offensive.

WARNING GRAPHIC ⚠️ Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin shoot an unarmed man in the back pic.twitter.com/ZPdixPNwJY — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 24, 2020

In response to the shooting, protesters burned and attacked police cars and went on a spree of destruction.

Footage of officer getting knocked out with a brick in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/zZYypCgyja — Nick 🚩🏴 (@BotchlaUS) August 24, 2020

Up close look at the car dealership fire set by BLM arsonists in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/Mv1CC7htiD — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

BLM rioters have completely torched this local small business building in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/bPIcjXbi0G — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Wisconsin BLM rioters going ballistic smashing windows of businesses and raiding a car dealership pic.twitter.com/upTsIBBfG7 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Rioters are armed in Wisconsin with assault weapons pic.twitter.com/ZZpYcPyM8W — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

The aftermath of BLM rioters vandalism of a public library here in #kenosha Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/CRNwoHAN23 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 24, 2020

Wisconsin’s governor appeared to condemn the police with his statement Sunday.

“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight,” Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement on Twitter. “While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.”

While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation said the two officers involved were placed on administrative leave, according to CNN.

“DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to a prosecutor following a complete and thorough investigation,” the division said.

