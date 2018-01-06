The Western Journal

James Mattis Has a Word for Anyone Out There Who Thinks He’s ‘Concerned’

By Erin Coates
January 6, 2018 at 8:32am

The Secretary of Defense spoke to reporters at the Pentagon Friday about his top concern for 2018.

“I don’t have concerns,” James Mattis said. “I create them.”

Multiple reporters tweeted the Defense Secretary’s statement.

Their Twitter followers did not find Mattis’ words comforting.

One Twitter user voiced his appreciation for the Secretary of Defense.

Mattis’ frank words have given him the nickname “Mad Dog,” and Friday’s statement is not the first time he has answered a question with the assertion that he creates concerns of other nations.

In May, the Secretary of Defense outlined the goal of the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State in an interview with CBS.

“Our intention is that the foreign fighters do not survive the fight,” Mattis said.

CBS host John Dickerson asked him: “What keeps you awake at night?”

“Nothing,” Mattis responded. “I keep other people awake at night.”

Seven months after the new annihilation strategy was implemented by Mattis, fewer than 1,000 fighters from the Islamic State group remain in Iraq and Syria.

“Due to the commitment of the Coalition and the demonstrated competence of our partners in Iraq and Syria, there are estimated to be less than 1,000 ISIS terrorists in our combined joint area of operations, most of whom are being hunted down in the desert regions in eastern Syria and Western Iraq,” an emailed statement from the coalition read.

