James Woods Encounters Girl, 8, During Fire, Says 'Some Things Will Make a Grown Man Cry'

The affluent Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades is engulfed in flames as Democrat Gavin Newsom continues his undisputed reign as the worst governor in America.

(An impressive feat given that Tim Walz still exists.)

On Wednesday morning, Newsom announced that the beleaguered Golden State has secured tax dollars from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to fight the raging wildfires, which have forced the evacuation of more than 44,000 people.

The fire, which erupted at 10:25 p.m. local time on Tuesday, “has burned more than 500 acres and has prompted evacuation orders for more than 44,000 people and evacuation warnings for 27,000, with 40,000 structures threatened,” Newsom said in a statement.

Social media was flooded with heartbreaking videos of the blaze, which has decimated entire neighborhoods.

Palisades Fire, West Side Pacific Coast Highway headed toward Malibu.

This is a full on disaster!@BillMelugin_ pic.twitter.com/e6sTAn9R34 — F the Pump (@FthePump1) January 8, 2025

Two men and a dog were trapped inside a home in the Pacific Palisades when the 2,900-acre fire hit their area https://t.co/pN4zPeW4FR pic.twitter.com/PoQ24oufKS — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) January 8, 2025

Award-winning actor James Woods — who has a home in the Pacific Palisades — has been chronicling the tragic event on X.

Our deck three minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/KpZDELpN8L — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 7, 2025

In one heartbreaking post, Woods revealed that his wife’s niece offered to donate the proceeds of her piggy bank to help them after his neighborhood went up in flames.

“Some things will make a grown man cry,” the actor wrote.

Sara’s eight-year-old niece offered her Yeti piggy bank to help us. Some things will make a grown man cry. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2025

Officials have not yet revealed what caused the fire.

However, what is clear is that the disaster has been raging out of control since Tuesday, with no indication it’ll be contained anytime soon.

Wildfires are a common occurrence in California, and have been since the 1800s, so you’d expect state and local leaders to be prepared for such disasters.

But Los Angeles and the state have been run by Democrats for decades, so it’s no surprise that they’re woefully unprepared to handle life-threatening emergencies.

Case in point: There’s no water in the fire hydrants in Los Angeles or the Palisades area.

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso calls into Fox News and says “there’s no water coming out of the fire hydrants” in the Palisades. The mayor is out of the country. The resources aren’t in place to manage this disaster.pic.twitter.com/sBi1RV5Twg — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 8, 2025

For reference, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass isn’t even in California as her city burns to the ground.

For some inexplicable reason, she’s in the impoverished West African nation of Ghana, attending a presidential inauguration.

As a reminder, when Bass was a U.S. congresswoman, she skipped the 2017 inauguration of then-President Donald Trump.

As wildfires cause catastrophic damage across Los Angeles, burning hundreds of homes to the ground the Democrat Mayor of Los Angeles is in GHANA to attend the inauguration of the Ghanan President. pic.twitter.com/EXfJzjeWVF — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 8, 2025

Indeed, California Democrats spend much of their time promoting unfettered illegal immigration, DEI toxicity, Black Lives Matter propaganda and climate alarmism.

On Wednesday morning, James Woods — who attended MIT — savaged one unhinged leftist, who blamed the latest wildfire on “climate change.”

WARNING: The following X post contains language that may offend some readers.

“This fire is not from ‘climate change,’ you ignorant a**hole,” the actor wrote on X.

“It’s because liberal idiots like you elect liberal idiots like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass. One doesn’t understand the first thing about fire management and the other can’t fill the water reservoirs,” he said.

This fire is not from “climate change,” you ignorant asshole. It’s because liberal idiots like you elect liberal idiots like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass. One doesn’t understand the first thing about fire management and the other can’t fill the water reservoirs. #INSTABLOCK https://t.co/u49lWSmKri — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2025

Hopefully, the fire will be contained soon as Americans watch in horror and offer their heartfelt prayers.

