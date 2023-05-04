Share
News
Lifestyle & Human Interest
Actor Jamie Foxx watches the men's quarterfinals of the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 30.
Actor Jamie Foxx watches the men's quarterfinals of the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 30. (Chandan Khanna - AFP / Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence from Hospital 3 Weeks After Mysterious Medical Emergency

 By Johnathan Jones  May 4, 2023 at 7:43am
Share

Jamie Foxx has spoken publicly for the first time since he was hospitalized last month after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency.

TMZ reported the 55-year-old actor was taken to a hospital on April 11 after he suffered unknown symptoms that were serious enough for doctors to admit him.

Two days later, the celebrity gossip site reported Foxx was telling jokes from his hospital bed. Those close to the actor asked people to “Pray for Jamie.”

CNN reported April 13 that his daughter, Corinne Foxx, said on her Instagram story that day that her father was “on his way to recovery” following what she called a “medical complication.”

She added, “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Trending:
15-Year-Old Who Beat Teacher for Confiscating Phone Gets Bad News from the Judge

Foxx, who is still in the hospital, addressed his fans Wednesday on Instagram.

“Appreciate all the love!!!” he wrote. “Feeling blessed.”

No photo was posted and no other information was provided, aside from three emojis: praying hands, a heart and a fox.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

Thousands of fans wished the actor and singer well in the comments section of the post.

Actress Courtney Cox and actor Vin Diesel each posted praying hands emojis.

Actress Kate Beckinsale commented, “Love you sir massive hugs king xxxx.”

Reactions from other entertainers were seemingly endless, while other fans shared their prayers.

Related:
Devastating Details Emerge After News of Kevin Costner's Divorce Drops

One fan wrote, “Praying so hard for you! God is going to perform a miracle!!!”

Foxx’s last post prior to the update was on April 6.

The actor is working on the film “Back in Action,” where he stars alongside actresses Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz. The Netflix film was supposed to wrap production last month.

Foxx was set to host the Fox network game show “Beat Shazam” alongside his daughter, but he has been replaced by Nick Cannon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He shared a screen shot of Corinne’s Instagram story on the move and thanked Cannon for stepping in.

“Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon,” Foxx wrote. “See u all soon.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence from Hospital 3 Weeks After Mysterious Medical Emergency
Sarah Palin Shares Unbelievable Way Fox News Let Her Go - Is a Pattern Emerging?
Text That Reportedly Led to Carlson's Firing Reveals Uncomfortable Truth About the Human Condition
Tucker Carlson Winning Big - Look How Many Seats Have Been Sold for His First Appearance Since Fox Ouster
Controversial Brother of NFL Superstar Patrick Mahomes Arrested on Felony Charges
See more...

Conversation