Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence from Hospital 3 Weeks After Mysterious Medical Emergency

Jamie Foxx has spoken publicly for the first time since he was hospitalized last month after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency.

TMZ reported the 55-year-old actor was taken to a hospital on April 11 after he suffered unknown symptoms that were serious enough for doctors to admit him.

Two days later, the celebrity gossip site reported Foxx was telling jokes from his hospital bed. Those close to the actor asked people to “Pray for Jamie.”

CNN reported April 13 that his daughter, Corinne Foxx, said on her Instagram story that day that her father was “on his way to recovery” following what she called a “medical complication.”

She added, “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Foxx, who is still in the hospital, addressed his fans Wednesday on Instagram.

“Appreciate all the love!!!” he wrote. “Feeling blessed.”

No photo was posted and no other information was provided, aside from three emojis: praying hands, a heart and a fox.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

Thousands of fans wished the actor and singer well in the comments section of the post.

Actress Courtney Cox and actor Vin Diesel each posted praying hands emojis.

Actress Kate Beckinsale commented, “Love you sir massive hugs king xxxx.”

Reactions from other entertainers were seemingly endless, while other fans shared their prayers.

One fan wrote, “Praying so hard for you! God is going to perform a miracle!!!”

Foxx’s last post prior to the update was on April 6.

The actor is working on the film “Back in Action,” where he stars alongside actresses Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz. The Netflix film was supposed to wrap production last month.

Foxx was set to host the Fox network game show “Beat Shazam” alongside his daughter, but he has been replaced by Nick Cannon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He shared a screen shot of Corinne’s Instagram story on the move and thanked Cannon for stepping in.

“Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon,” Foxx wrote. “See u all soon.”

