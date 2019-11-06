Actor Vin Diesel Posts Birthday Note to Late Co-Star Paul Walker's Daughter: 'I Have Always Been Proud of You'

Actor Vin Diesel posted a touching message this week for his late friend and co-star Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, on her 21st birthday.

Diesel and Walker co-starred in “The Fast and the Furious” films together, but Walker tragically died in a 2013 car accident.

The fatal accident occurred only a few weeks after Meadow turned 15 years old.

“Pablo, I wish you could see the world right now… and the profound impact, your full life has had on it, on Us… on me…” Diesel wrote on Instagram following his friend’s death, calling him a brother both on and off the screen.

Since then, Diesel has not only continued to pay heartwarming tributes to his late friend, but he has also maintained a close relationship with Meadow, according to People.

On Monday, which was the day of Meadow’s 21st birthday, Diesel wrote a touching tribute to his buddy’s daughter, showing just how close the two have become.

“I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming,” Diesel wrote on Instagram, “but the truth is I have always been proud of you.”

“Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it’s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin.”

In her response, Meadow mentioned Diesel’s children.

“Thank you so much. I can’t wait to see you soon. And my little angels. Love you,” she wrote.

Diesel also posted about Meadow on Sept. 12 — her father’s birthday — telling him how she is continuing to keep his legacy alive.

In an open letter to Walker, Diesel wrote, “Normally today I would be planning how to embarrass you with a birthday cake. Haha. Instead I reflect on how lucky I am to call you my brother.”

“We only hope to make you proud. Speaking of which, guess what message I woke up to… your daughter,” he wrote. “Meadow sending me love on this day. Wow, she knows me so well.”

“She has your heart. Happy birthday… it’s amazing, but somehow you continue to make the world a better place.”

According to E! Online, Meadow is also furthering her father’s legacy via the Paul Walker Foundation, which fights to protect oceans and wildlife.

