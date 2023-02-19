Parler Share
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce runs onto the field prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 29.
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce runs onto the field prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 29. (Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images)

Jason Kelce Amazed as Chiefs Fans Raise Thousands for His Foundation, Many Donating Symbolic $14.90

 By C. Douglas Golden  February 19, 2023 at 11:45am
Jason Kelce may have been the losing Kelce in last Sunday’s Super Bowl — but he’s a winner in our book, all thanks to some amazing charity work.

Kelce — a center for the Philadelphia Eagles and the brother of Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce — managed to raise over $163,000 for his (Be)Philly Foundation with a fundraising drive centered the rivalry between him and his older brother.

And surprisingly, he has the Kansas City Chiefs to thank for the windfall.

“Kelce’s initial goal was to raise $100,000, and boy has he succeeded,” Philadelphia’s WPVI-TV reported.

The morning after the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 on a last-second field-goal to win Super Bowl LVII, an official Chiefs’ fan memes Twitter account suggested that fans celebrate by donating to Jason Kelce’s charity, which had a six-figure goal when it launched a few months back but remained well short of that.

“Chiefs fans, let’s celebrate this win and thank our strongest connection to the Eagles via the Kelce bros. Jason launched his charity in Oct. 2022 with a goal of $100,000. Currently, it’s $9,961.20. Let’s do this.”

Did you watch the Super Bowl?

They suggested that Chiefs supporters donate $14.90. The reason? Jason’s number is 62, Travis’ is 87.

Put 6.2 and 8.7 together, voila — $14.90!

It only took a matter of days for fans to come through for the losing Kelce:

According to the English-language version of Spanish sports outlet Diario AS, Kelce’s foundation “provides financial support and increased visibility to charitable organizations, with a proven track record of improving the education and economic outcomes of students in the Philadelphia public school.”

“One hundred percent of the donations go towards funding selected programs in Philadelphia,” WPVI reported.

And although he’s bummed about the loss, Jason Kelce can see the silver lining.

“Although it really sucks that we lost the Super Bowl, it has humbled me greatly to see the support that my foundation, (Be)Philly, has gotten in the last 48 hours,” he wrote on Instagram Thursday.

“Largely coming from our opponents last Sunday, we have now exceeded our initial online fundraising goal of $100,000.”

“Chiefs Kingdom sure knows how to win with class, and I cannot thank you all enough for supporting the (Be)Philly Foundation’s mission here in Philadelphia,” he added.

Yes, even the Chiefs fandom can have love and respect for the Eagles. When you’ve seen that, you’ve seen everything.

This isn’t the first time this season that NFL fans have opened up their wallets in the name of charity after a major sporting moment, although the first incident was far more harrowing.

After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on national TV and suffered a cardiac arrest during a January game against the Cincinnati Bengals, fans found an old GoFundMe for a charity that had been opened by Hamlin during his time at the University of Pittsburgh.

Within hours, donations went from less than $3,000 to over $3 million, and millions more continued to pour in.

There are things that are bigger than football and bigger than rivalries. One need only to look at the past NFL season for proof of that.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Conversation