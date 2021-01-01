Login
New Year's Eve Rioters Attack Portland Police, Toss Molotov Cocktails at Federal Courthouse

By Jake Dima
Published January 1, 2021 at 10:05am
A group of rioters in Portland hurled Molotov cocktails, lit fires and tried to break into a federal courthouse house on New Year’s Eve, authorities said.

Between 80 and 100 rioters tossed at least two firebombs and launched “aerial-grade fireworks” at both the federal building and a county justice facility, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.

Others in the group attempted to break into the courthouse.

Police declared the violence a riot, and officers were “pulled from answering emergency calls to respond,” according to the release.

Rioters hurled rocks, bricks, frozen water bottles and balloons possibly loaded with a “caustic substance” at responding law enforcement.

One video appears to show a smashed storefront, and police confirmed that several businesses were damaged in the unrest.

A marked police cruiser was seen in another video fleeing a group of rioters as they yelled and threw projectiles at the vehicle.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

Multiple arrests were made throughout the night, but law enforcement has not yet disclosed any details.

Officers used inert smoke and impact munitions, and the crowd dispersed by 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Jake Dima
