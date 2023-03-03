Parler Share
Lifestyle & Human Interest
News

Jay Leno Shows Off His 'Brand New Face' on Kelly Clarkson Show After Horrific Burn Accident

 By Jack Davis  March 2, 2023 at 6:32pm
Parler Share

Entertainer Jay Leno showed off his “brand new face” Wednesday during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Leno had been working on a 1907 vehicle on Nov. 12, 2022, when it caught fire, severely burning his face. In January, he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he also suffered multiple broken bones from a motorcycle accident.

On Wednesday, the 72-year-old Leno was making light of his injuries.

“You look great,” Clarkson told him.

“This is a brand new face,” Leno stated.

Trending:
Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Thrown Into Solitary Confinement After Saying Epstein Was Murdered

Leno bounced between explaining what took place and making fun of it.

“It’s unbelievable. It is. It’s unbelievable. What happened, I was working on a car and I got a face full of gasoline. And it caught fire,” he said.

“I had been eating a Flaming Hot Dorito when I bit into it and it set my face on fire,” he said then.

Gesturing to his face, Leno said, “It was all third-degree burns. It was pretty bad. It was pretty bad.”

Are you a fan of Jay Leno?

“You can’t tell at all,” Clarkson said.

“No, you think there’d be a zipper here or something,” Leno said.



“No, this is like a brand-new face. Only for the second time in my career am I the new face of comedy. I got it once in the ’80s and now I get it again,” he said.

He then gestured to his left ear.

Related:
31-Year-Old Star of 'Elvis' Movie Was Rushed to ER When 'Body Just Started Shutting Down'

“That’s a brand new ear,” he said.

He later mocked his two accidents as “a great way to lose weight. First you burn off the calories, and then you go on a crash diet on your motorcycle, and I dropped 20 pounds,” according to TVInsider.

On the show, Leno presented nurses who cared for him with a trip to the Bahamas.

“When I first saw Jay, I was a little uneasy,” Dr. Peter Grossman, who treated Leno, said, according to the Huffington Post.

“Because when I saw him, he was a little bit more significantly burned than I had hoped. Knowing that it’s Jay Leno, and a face that everybody recognizes, there’s a little bit of angst going on there,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Jay Leno Shows Off His 'Brand New Face' on Kelly Clarkson Show After Horrific Burn Accident
Gov't Watchdog Calls for Investigation Into 'Squad' Member After Fishy Payments Are Revealed
Popular Radio Host Goes Missing, Wife Says He 'Will Not Be Coming Back'
Midair Nightmare: Extreme Turbulence Forces Plane to Make Emergency Landing in DC, 7 Rushed to Hospital
Rail Workers Falling Ill at East Palestine Cleanup Site, Union Tells Biden Administration
See more...

Conversation