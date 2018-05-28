Jeff Flake Hints At 2020 Run, Calls On GOP to Forcefully Stand Up To Trump

Outgoing Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake has not ruled out a run against President Donald Trump in 2020.

In an interview Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Flake said, “It’s not in my plans. But I have not ruled anything out.”

He added, “I do hope that somebody runs on the Republican side other than the president, if nothing else, simply to remind Republicans what conservatism is. And what Republicans have traditionally stood for.”

Flake said that Republicans in Congress must “push back harder” if Trump seeks to shut down the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Flake accused Trump of “obviously probing the edges as much as he can to see how far Congress will go, and we’ve got to push back harder than we have.”

TRENDING: Supreme Court Justices Ginsburg and Gorsuch Snipe at Each Other in Written Decision

EARLIER: Sen Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) doesn’t rule out at 2020 run for the White House #MTP Sen @JeffFlake: "I do hope that somebody runs on the Republican side” against President Trump pic.twitter.com/ScL3w7qe48 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 27, 2018

The senator believes Trump was wrong to refer to the alleged FBI surveillance of his campaign as “spygate,” labeling it a “diversion tactic.”

“The president had this diversion tactic, obviously, with so-called ‘spygate,'” Flake said. “I don’t think any of us were referring to it in that way. But Republicans in Congress said no.”

He lauded those congressional Republicans who called for Democrats to be able to be briefed by the Justice Department last week on actions by the FBI, including the role of informants, during the 2016 presidential race.

WATCH: @jeffflake says Republicans in Congress "have got to do better" on standing up to the president. "It's [the] responsibility of Congress, particularly in the president's party, to say that is not right. Truth is not relative. There are no 'alternative facts' here." #MTP pic.twitter.com/iNbOV93DDX — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 27, 2018

Do you think Trump should face a Republican primary challenge if he runs in 2020? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“When the president says things that are just totally wrong, it’s the responsibility of members of Congress, particular those in the president’s party, to stand up and say, ‘That is not right. Truth is not relative,’” Flake said. “And I have seen instances where we haven’t done that well, and we’ve got to do it better.”

Flake has staked his ground, along with fellow Arizonan Sen. John McCain, as being among the harshest critics of the 45th president among Republicans serving in Congress.

Flake, serving his first term in the Senate, announced his retirement last October as he faced the very likely prospect of being defeated in the Arizona Republican primary — and if he succeeded in becoming the party’s nominee, losing in the general election.

Polling last September showed Flake trailing former State Sen. Kelli Ward by more than 20 points in a Republican Party primary matchup.

A survey released last summer showed Flake as having the lowest approval rating of any senator up for re-election at just 18 percent.

RELATED: Obama: Our Society and Democracy ‘May Not Survive’

Meanwhile, 62 percent of respondents said they disapproved of Flake.

“This is the president’s party, and if you’re running in a primary right now and you stand up to the president, or stand up in some cases for empirical truth, then you have trouble in primaries,” Flake told Todd.

“And that’s no doubt. So, I do think, as we get through the primary season, perhaps, then many of my colleagues will find a voice, but right now, it’s difficult politically.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.