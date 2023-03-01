Parler Share
Commentary

Kelsey Grammer Took 'Jesus Revolution' Role After Apparent Sign from God

 By Randy DeSoto  March 1, 2023 at 12:55pm
Parler Share

Actor Kelsey Grammer shared on NBC’s “Tonight Show” last month how he took a part in the movie “Jesus Revolution,” which just had a strong opening at the box office last weekend.

Grammer, who is of course known for his role as psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane in “Cheers” and “Frasier,” told “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, “The truth is I was having sort of a meditative evening one night in my home, and I was up pretty late. It was about 3, 4 in the morning.”

“And I started to think, ‘I want to do something worthwhile, something that has a bigger purpose than just me.’ And I was kind of saying a prayer, I guess. And the next morning the script lands on my door. And I read it and I said, ‘OK, that’s it. I’m doing this Jesus story.’”

“It’s a sign,” Fallon said.

Grammer seemed to agree, saying, “It’s pretty cool.”

Trending:
Heckler Confronts Pelosi on Ukraine - His Camera Captured Her 3 Words Before He Was Forced Away

Grammer plays Southern California pastor Chuck Smith in “Jesus Revolution,” which is about the last great spiritual awakening in the U.S.

Hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, came to faith nationwide during the Jesus movement in the late 1960s and 1970s, and Smith played a prominent role in it all.

The 1966 Time magazine cover asking “Is God Dead?” and the 1971 title “The Jesus Revolution” are seen in the movie to illustrate the arc American culture made in a few short years.

Other important characters in the film include hippie pastor Lonnie Frisbee (played by Jonathan Roumie from the popular series “The Chosen”) and Greg Laurie (portrayed by Joel Courtney).

Laurie, now pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship in the Los Angeles area, was a struggling teen who became a Christian during the Jesus movement.

Related:
Marvel's Pro-Socialism Flick Facing Historic 2nd Weekend Loss, While Pro-Jesus Film Shatters Expectations

Laurie believes many will accept Jesus into their lives while watching “Jesus Revolution,” particularly when they see the baptism scene.

In the scene, Laurie prays with Frisbee just before being baptized by him in the Pacific Ocean off Newport Beach, California. His love interest Cathe (Anna Grace Barlow) is also baptized by Smith.

Grammer told NBC’s “Today” that shooting the movie took him right back to his teen years in the late ’60s and early ’70s, when all of this was happening.

“In our time, the love, the sense of community, the things that we all had, it was real, and I miss it,” he said.

“Who knows?” Grammer said. “Maybe this film will bring some of that back. But the light in people’s eyes then was genuine and sincere, and there was a connection of faith that was extraordinary.”

“Jesus Revolution” more than doubled industry estimates, taking in over $15 million at the weekend box office and earning a third-place finish overall. The film was forecasted to earn between $6 million and $7 million in ticket sales.

Moviegoers gave it an A+ CinemaScore and a 99 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though critics gave it mixed reviews at 56 percent.

Jon Erwin, who co-wrote and co-directed “Jesus Revolution,” believes it’s God’s timing that the film’s release came on the heels of a revival at Asbury University in Kentucky early last month. A similar outpouring happened in February 1970 during the heart of the Jesus movement.

Given the buzz for the movie, it is likely that “Jesus Revolution” will have a strong second weekend at the box office and a good run thereafter.

Our country was in need of a good news story after all the tumult of the last few years. “Top Gun: Maverick” met the need for an uplifting, unifying pro-America film last summer.

And now “Jesus Revolution” is meeting the need people have to see and experience the love of God.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Kelsey Grammer Took 'Jesus Revolution' Role After Apparent Sign from God
'Jesus Revolution' More Than Doubles Industry Estimates at Box Office on Opening Weekend
White House Official Finally Says Something After Audience Gives Kamala Harris Awkward Reception: 'You Can Clap!'
Fox News Continues to Dominate Ratings as Two Shows Bring Over 3 Million Viewers Each
Revival May Be Coming: 'Jesus Revolution' Film Captures Time in US History Like Our Own and the Awakening That Followed
See more...

Conversation