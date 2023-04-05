'Jesus Revolution' Set for Home Digital Release After Taking in Over $50 Million at Box Office

The faith-based film “Jesus Revolution” will be released on major online platforms on April 11 after earning over $51 million at the box office.

The movie crossed the $50 million mark on Friday after five weeks in theaters nationwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

“Jesus Revolution’s” budget was $15 million, so it’s a definite hit for distributor Lionsgate and creator Kingdom Story Company, which has released faith-based films including “American Underdog” (2021) and “I Can Only Imagine” (2018).

“Jesus Revolution’s” box office numbers are particularly impressive given that it only played in a maximum of 2,575 theaters during its domestic run, much fewer than other studio releases.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” was in over 4,000 theaters following its March 17 release and has earned about $54 million domestically to date.

“Cocaine Bear,” which came to the big screen the same weekend as “Jesus Revolution,” has earned approximately $64 million in the U.S., but it played in almost 1,000 more theaters during its peak than “Jesus Revolution.”

“Beginning April 11, you can experience JESUS REVOLUTION from the comfort of your own home on digital platforms!” a Tuesday post from the official “Jesus Revolution” Twitter account read.

Breaking news! Beginning April 11, you can experience JESUS REVOLUTION from the comfort of your own home on digital platforms! Learn where to find JESUS REVOLUTION Home Entertainment viewing options at https://t.co/dZmIwkFuBi. #JesusRevolutionMovie pic.twitter.com/zjMrozEeDG — Jesus Revolution (@JesusRevMovie) April 4, 2023



The digital platforms listed on Lionsgate’s website include Amazon Prime and Apple TV, among others.

“Jesus Revolution” is about the last great spiritual awakening in American history, which took place during the late 1960s and 1970s, when perhaps millions came to faith in Jesus Christ.

The idea for the movie came to co-writer and co-director Jon Erwin when he saw a 1971 Time magazine issue titled “The Jesus Revolution.” It ran five years after another Time cover asked, “Is God Dead?”

What a difference 5 years makes. In 1966, Time asked, “Is God Dead?,” then in 1971 Time ran “The Jesus Revolution” cover after revival had broken out nationwide during the #Jesus movement. Is the same happening in our day? #Asbury had a big-time revival back then too. pic.twitter.com/vIohLk3t5S — Randy DeSoto (@RandyDeSoto) February 21, 2023



Both magazine covers show up in “Jesus Revolution” to illustrate the arc American culture made in a few short years.

Erwin couldn’t help believing it was God’s timing that the release of “Jesus Revolution” came on the heels of a revival breaking out at Asbury University in Kentucky in early February. A similar outpouring happened in February 1970 during the heart of the Jesus movement.

Kelsey Grammer, who plays pastor Chuck Smith in “Jesus Revolution,” shared on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” in February how he decided to take the role, seeming to suggest God’s hand may have been in it.

Grammer, who is known for his role as psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane in “Cheers” and “Frasier,” told host Jimmy Fallon, “The truth is I was having sort of a meditative evening one night in my home, and I was up pretty late. It was about 3, 4 in the morning.”



“And I started to think, ‘I want to do something worthwhile, something that has a bigger purpose than just me.’ And I was kind of saying a prayer, I guess. And the next morning the script lands on my door. And I read it and I said, ‘OK, that’s it. I’m doing this Jesus story.’”

“It’s a sign,” Fallon said.

Grammer seemed to agree, saying, “It’s pretty cool.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

