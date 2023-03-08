Jill Biden Thinks She Has Great Retort to Those Who Say Joe's Too Old to Be President, But It Totally Fails

Whenever she needs to fill in for her incompetent husband during carefully managed media appearances, first lady Jill Biden is neither insightful nor persuasive. With access granted to only the sycophantic media, she does not need to be.

Even so, she should prepare a better answer for inevitable questions about how President Joe Biden’s age affects his job performance.

During a CNN interview that aired Monday, when gently questioned about concerns regarding how old Joe Biden would be for a second term, Jill Biden replied, “How many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train, go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President Zelenskyy?”

REPORTER: “What do you say to those people who say, ‘maybe he’s too old to be President?'” FLOTUS: “How many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train, go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President Zelenskyy?” pic.twitter.com/SkAar1IRlf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 7, 2023

This assertion became a gold mine for Twitter users, who used the soundbite to mock the plainly stupid premise.

How many 30-year-olds have that kind of stamina? According to comedian @TheRyanNYC, “Every 30 year old?”

Every 30 year old? — TheRyan (@TheRyanNYC) March 7, 2023



“Dear America” Podcaster Graham Allen agreed. “All of them…..the answer is all of them.”

All of them…..the answer is all of them — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) March 7, 2023

It was an unfortunate comparison for Jill Biden to make because, at 80 years old, Joe Biden is already the oldest American president. Mentioning 30-year-olds only reinforces how elderly he is. It was a dumb contrast that only makes Joe Biden appear even worse.

A more telling observation might have been, “How many 30-year-olds regularly fall upstairs?” Or “How many 30-year-olds make continual verbal gaffes?” However, Jill Biden would never mention those, as they do not support her agenda.

And he is bad. Despite the claims of great health based on suspect medical exams, Joe Biden often appears lost, incoherent or forgetful in public appearances.

When Jill Biden rejects any discussion of Joe Biden taking a mental competency test, it only reinforces the idea she believes the truth about the president’s capacities must remain hidden.

Despite the first lady’s optimistic spin, Joe Biden seems to have the kind of cognitive issues that do not improve over time.

One Twitter user turned Jill Biden’s taped denial into a reminder of Joe Biden’s senior moments: “30 year olds would remember it, though …”

30 year olds would remember it, though … — d0u6 (@d0u6s) March 7, 2023

Many other Twitter users pointed out the trip to Europe Jill Biden boasted about was not made under exactly spartan conditions.

Conservative commentator Steven L. Miller, a contributing editor of the British publication The Spectator, referred to the first-class accommodations a world leader gets on such a trip: “Takes a ton of stamina to sit in luxury for long periods of time. Whew.”

Takes a ton of stamina to sit in luxury for long periods of time. Whew. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 7, 2023

Conservative Twitter user @Floridagirl0850 referred to the presidential entourage that tends to the president around the clock. “Travel on a private jet with a bedroom with a full staff that waits on your every need? Sounds exhausting.”

Travel on a private jet with a bedroom with a full staff that waits on your every need? Sounds exhausting — T🦅🇺🇸🐊 (@Floridagirl0850) March 7, 2023

The Twitter user @IncognitoMeems pointed out the president could have been basically unconscious for the majority of the trip, then received a little pick-me-up for the key moments:

“Literally anyone who can sleep on the plane to Poland, then sleep on the train for nine hours, then get juiced up by a doctor so he can stand up for a couple of hours.”

Literally anyone who can sleep on the plane to Poland, then sleep on the train for nine hours, then get juiced up by a doctor so he can stand up for a couple of hours, @FLOTUS — Victory or Death 🇺🇸 (@IncognitoMeems) March 7, 2023

Jill Biden’s suggestion that the European trip was proof of Biden’s competence was so absurdly detached from reality that it had some questioning the first lady’s cognition.

“Does… does she need a wellness test too?” one user wrote.

Does… does she need a wellness test too? — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) March 7, 2023

“Texas Minute” podcast host Michael Quinn Sullivan wrote another observation for Jill Biden’s ridiculous stance: “This interview is a reminder that the White House and their colluders in the establishment media think you are stupid.”

This interview is a reminder that the White House and their colluders in the establishment media think you are stupid. — Michael Quinn Sullivan 🇺🇸 (@MQSullivan) March 7, 2023

It’s hilarious that Jill Biden really thought this question was a “gotcha” moment against critics. The “gotcha” backfired, and made Jill Biden look as incompetent as her husband.

