The left is still clinging to the story that the only way to prevent poor souls from contracting the coronavirus at the polls in November is mail-in voting.

Like everything else that spews forth from the left, it is a lie that they themselves don’t even believe.

On Monday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden emerged from his underground bunker to cast his ballot in the Delaware Democratic primary.

The left has tried to sell the American people on the necessity of universal mail-in balloting despite the clear risk of fraud, ballot harvesting, mailing errors, counting errors and myriad other problems that come along with the format.

TRENDING: Pence Will Not Appear at Event After Revelation That Hosts Are QAnon Supporters

“Vote, vote, vote,” he said, according to the Washington Examiner.

“That’s my message.”

Biden spoke to reporters as he exited the New Castle County Board of Elections. He said he was there to vote for Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, whom he called a “great, great senator,” possibly because he propped Biden up after allegations of sexual assault on a female former staffer surfaced in April.

The former vice president also took a shot at his rival President Donald Trump, implying that he would try to prevent all votes from being counted, which is usually an accusation meant to deflect from the president’s valid concerns about mail-in voting (Democrats seem to be laying the groundwork in case they lose).

Then the 77-year-old had a “senior moment” when the reporter pressed him about voting a day early.

“Because I’m going to be in — where am I tomorrow? I’m in–?” Biden asked, looking around for his handlers.

“We’re traveling,” wife Jill Biden piped in before another staffer reminded him it was Florida.

So it appears the elderly candidate, who can scarcely remember where he is let alone where he’s going, is not troubled by in-person voting despite the fact that he’s in the higher-risk population that the mailed ballots are ostensibly meant to protect.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned older adults about contracting COVID-19, with eight out of ten coronavirus deaths occurring among patients 65 years and over.

But apparently Biden is willing to take that risk when there’s the chance of a photo-op.

RELATED: GOP Senate Candidate: Liberals Threw Eggs at These Innocent Children at Pro-Trump Rally

“Did you see where Joe Biden — as Weak, Tired, and Sleepy as he is, went to a Polling Place today in Delaware (of course!) to VOTE!?” Trump tweeted Monday, pointing out the contradiction. “If Biden can do it, any American can do it!”

Did you see where Joe Biden — as Weak, Tired, and Sleepy as he is, went to a Polling Place today in Delaware (of course!) to VOTE!? If Biden can do it, any American can do it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2020

But is it fair to use the candidate’s own voting preference as the basis for national policy? Well, Biden seemed to think it was back in July.

“Let me be clear: If vote-by-mail is good enough for Donald Trump and his administration, then it’s good enough for all of us,” Biden tweeted July 22 with the president’s tweets about possible corruption spliced with a montage of members of his administration who cast mailed ballots.

Let me be clear: If vote-by-mail is good enough for Donald Trump and his administration, then it’s good enough for all of us. pic.twitter.com/0qQW9ff0eG — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 23, 2020

So, it appears Biden was able to vote early and in person without any fear of catching the coronavirus, and he’s already said that what’s good for one politician is good for the nation, so maybe the rest of America can follow suit.

That should change the tune of Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has pushed for vote-by-mail as the only way to “save our liberty — the life of our democracy,” as she said back in April.

Nevertheless, the octogenarian was not afraid of the coronavirus when she got her hair done — maskless and without social distancing — at a salon that was supposed to be closed for the pandemic in her own congressional district last month.

Of course, the left often make rules for others and not themselves, but in this case, Biden and Pelosi have clearly demonstrated that even those in the high-risk category for the coronavirus can still conduct the business of their lives as usual.

Do you think voting by mail is for the voter's safety or for the left's agenda? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Aren’t the nation’s registered voters entitled to do the same?

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to see draconian lockdowns and vote-by-mail as motivated by anything more than political expediency as lawmakers flout their own rules or make ridiculous allowances for things like mass rioting while keeping places like restaurants closed indefinitely.

Americans are told to take the coronavirus seriously, but leftist leaders don’t seem to think the same unless they can use it to amass more power or to tinker with voting.

Biden has demonstrated that moving to vote-by-mail, which is easier to defraud and more difficult to verify, is completely unnecessary — unless fraud and error are exactly what they’re hoping to exploit to win in November.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.