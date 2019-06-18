SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Joe Biden Makes Bold Claims About Where He’ll Beat Trump

Democratic U.S. presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden addresses the Moral Action Congress of the Poor People's Campaign June 17, 2019 at Trinity Washington University in Washington, D.C.Alex Wong / Getty ImagesDemocratic U.S. presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden addresses the Moral Action Congress of the Poor People's Campaign June 17, 2019 at Trinity Washington University in Washington, D.C.(Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By Mary Lou Lang
Published June 18, 2019 at 2:13pm
Print

Former vice president and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden predicted Monday that he could beat President Donald Trump in several southern states including North and South Carolina, Georgia and even Texas and Florida.

“I plan on campaigning in the South,” Biden said at the Poor People’s Moral Action Congress at Trinity Washington University.

“If I’m your nominee I’m winning Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, believe it or not, and I believe we can win Texas and Florida. Look at the polling there now … I have no intention of walking away,” Biden said, according to The Hill.

Biden was one of 10 Democrats running for the nomination who spoke at the predominantly Hispanic and black school.

Biden made the bold prediction, despite past election data on poor Democratic performance in southern states.

TRENDING: Democrats Look To Repeal Justice Department Rule Barring Indictment of Sitting President

No Democratic presidential candidate has taken Georgia since 1992 and South Carolina has not been in play for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1976, The Hill reported.

Texas has not elected a Democratic president since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Biden also took jabs at Trump during his speech.

“We have to stop letting these guys use the divisions that exist in the country as charlatans always do to divide the country,” Biden said.

Do you think Biden can defeat Trump in these southern states?

“We have a guy in the White House who has turned that into an art form.”

The former vice president said he would eliminate loopholes for the wealthiest Americans and do away with the GOP’s tax cuts to fund new programs for the poor.

Biden also said he would cut military spending to pay for new programs such as free community college and new child tax credits.

“We have all the money we need to do it,” Biden claimed.

Biden promised to expand access to Medicaid to the entire country.

RELATED: Mark Levin: ‘I’m a Reagan Guy, but I’m Also a Trump Guy’

“I think everyone’s entitled to have total health care,” he said. “And what I would do is make sure that every single person — as I propose — every single person in the United States has access to Medicaid right off the bat.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Mary Lou Lang
Reporter, News
Mary Lou Lang is a freelance writer and frequent contributor to the Washington Free Beacon. Her work has also been published in The Daily Caller, LifeZette and other national and local media. Her investigative work has also appeared on Fox News. She resides in Central New Jersey.
Mary Lou Lang is a freelance writer whose stories have appeared in national and local media. She is a frequent contributor to the Washington Free Beacon and her work has also appeared in The Daily Caller, LifeZette and Fox News. She has decades of experience writing and editing. She previously worked for financial and economic development publications including Dow Jones and A.M. Best Co.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Nationality
American
Education
B.A., Journalism, SUNY at Stony Brook
Location
Long Branch, New Jersey
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Finance, National Security, Politics







Joe Biden Makes Bold Claims About Where He’ll Beat Trump
Crenshaw Reveals God-Given Miracle That Saved Him from ‘Living in a Nightmare’ After Eye Injury
Michigan Imam Defends ‘Beating’ of Wives Who ‘Misbehaved,’ Under Certain Conditions
Upcoming Gun Regulations in California Trigger Sales Bonanza
Trump Calls for Boycott of CNN Parent Company To Combat ‘Fake News’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×