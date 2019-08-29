Jogger Stopping To Give Homeless Man Shoes off His Own Feet Captured on Video

A simple act of kindness can go a long way. Something that may only take a moment out of one person’s day might change someone else’s life.

Take the story of 30-year-old Joe Arroyo for example. He has been homeless for years and sits on the streets of Lower Manhattan, New York, every day.

“I was sitting here with a sign that I’m homeless and hungry, and my shoes, that they’re broken so I took them off to see if somebody would help me with some money, to raise money to buy a new pair,” he told WABC-TV.

Arroyo was not expecting someone to just walk up to him and give him the shoes off of their feet. But that is exactly what happened, and the incredible act of kindness was caught on video by a passerby.

“I watched as a jogger took off his sneakers, gave them to a homeless man, & walked the NYC streets barefoot,” the witness wrote.

It was 9am in the WTC area, I watched as a jogger took off his sneakers, gave them to a homeless man, & walked the NYC streets barefoot. “Our character is what we do when we think nobody is looking.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LT9dnMdHo0 — Antonella212 (Instagram) (@NYorNothing) August 18, 2019

A jogger can be seen standing in front of Arroyo after taking off his own shoes to give to the homeless man.

According to Arroyo, the man said, “‘I’ve been blessed my whole life, God has been very nice to me, I feel like I should bless you too’ and he took off his shoes and gave them to me.”

The jogger then walked off, barefoot, through the streets of New York.

“I wanted to hug the guy but a homeless man hugging someone out here is not normal,” Arroyo said.

The homeless man told reporters that if he was given the chance, he would turn his life around.

Andrew Zurica, the owner of Hard Times Sundaes, saw Arroyo’s interview and knew that he wanted to help.

When Zurica was 13, he was arrested for drug trafficking and went to prison for four years, but after he got out, he was determined to turn his life around and started his own company, WABC-TV reported.

Hard Times Sundaes now has a food truck and three other eateries, and Zurica offered Arroyo a position at one of his restaurants.

“This is more than a blessing right now,” Arroyo said.

One man’s kind act of giving a homeless man the shoes off of his feet has completely changed Arroyo’s life for the better.

