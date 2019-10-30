John Cena Donates $500K To Help First Responders Fight California Fires: 'You Are Our Heroes'

As devastating wildfires continue to sweep the state of California, actor and WWE fighter John Cena is stepping in to help. The “Playing with Fire” star began by pledging to donate $500,000 to support the first responders battling the flames.

This week, the Getty Fire has ravaged over 600 acres since it broke out early Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The blaze threatened thousands of local residents, prompting thousands of people to flee Los Angles in a massive evacuation.

Over 10,000 buildings and homes have been impacted.

Dozens of neighborhoods have lost power, impacting health and safety across the region. What’s more, the blaze is just the latest in a series of life-threatening fires in which the Los Angeles Fire Department has urged citizens to take necessary precautions.

On Monday, Cena took to social media to record a message asking for help as he sends support to the brave men and women working to save California from further damage.

“As you may know, I have a movie coming out called ‘Playing with Fire,’” the 42-year-old actor said. “It’s a wonderful comedy I think the whole family will enjoy, and it showcases a group of people that I believe are heroes — first responders.”

“Right now, California is in dire straits,” Cena continued. “It is burning. It is under siege from massive wildfires statewide, which means that our first responders are working around the clock and they need our help.”

The actor, who portrays a firefighter in the upcoming film, called attention to the danger that continues to impact first responders across the state, calling on his studio, Paramount Pictures, to join him in helping the cause.

“Paramount is bringing you the movie ‘Playing with Fire’ and today I asked myself, ‘What can I do?'”

“I want Paramount to do me one favor. I want them to pick a charity. Pick a charity that aids our first responders as soon as possible.”

“On behalf of ‘Playing with Fire’ and out of respect to the people that I truly believe are heroes, my response will be to immediately donate half a million dollars to this cause,” he said in the video.

The part-time WWE wrestler emphasized how important it is to him to join with the brave Americans who continue to sacrifice for the safety of their countrymen.

“In times like this, when people are giving their lives, and working around the clock, what they need from us is resource,” Cena added. “This is the right thing to do, and I’m doing my part to help the cause.”

I’m asking that today on #FirstRespondersDay we do everything we can to help those who risk their lives to protect us all. pic.twitter.com/aJOmO4hkCw — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 28, 2019

Fittingly, he made his announcement on National First Responders Day, offering a heartfelt thank you to those who risk their lives every day.

“You are our heroes,” he said.

Ending the video with a message of blessing, the actor urged everyone involved to “please stay safe.”

Thank you @JohnCena for your generosity & dedication to our first responders. We’ve chosen two charities to share your donation: @CAFireFound & the @LAFDFoundation, which provide essential services to the dedicated firefighters who are working tirelessly to keep us safe. https://t.co/E5qljbQy0p — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) October 29, 2019

Paramount Pictures responded to Cena on Tuesday, naming the two worthy causes that will split Cena’s generous donation: the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and California Fire Foundation.

“Playing With Fire,” a family comedy, will open in theaters on Nov. 8.

