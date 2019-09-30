John Cena Stages Surprise Visit to Injured Police Officer Who Was Shot in the Head

As a police officer recovered from being shot while on duty, his hero came to visit and share some encouraging words.

In 2018, Colorado Springs Officer Cem Duzel was shot in the head after responding to a call and has been fighting to recover ever since.

Officer Duzel was released from Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, so he could continue his rehab closer to family in New York.

Craig Hospital is a specialty rehabilitation center that specializes in helping people recover from spinal cord injuries and traumatic brain injuries, according to its website.

Since his injury, his brothers and sisters in blue have been trying to get the attention of Officer Duzel’s hero, WWE star John Cena.

By posting pictures of a figurine of the WWE star in various places — a nod to a joke between Duval and his roommate — the Colorado Springs Police Department was eventually able to catch Cena’s attention.

Cena sent a video message to Officer Duzel, which the department uploaded to their Facebook page on March 15.

“I saw on the web machine your story, your fantastic story of perseverance and grit just in the face of adversity,” Cena said in the video message. “You are surrounded by those you love and those who support you and I think that’s extra special.”

“I think your journey and your perseverance and strength have been amazing,” he continued. “I wanted to send you a personal message to thank you for putting you story and your message on the internet.”

“Any way that I can help, I am very honored to be part of such an amazing story.”

Officer Duval continued to make strides in his rehabilitation and even shot a video thanking everyone, including John Cena, for supporting him through the process.

Just a few days after Duval returned home to New York to continue his recovery, his family received an exciting call.

John Cena was going to be in New York and wanted to meet the police officer that had inspired so many online.

“We are truly truly grateful that he made the trip out here just to visit Cem,” Duval’s father Mumtaz told KDVR.

“It was a surprise call,” he continued. “We’ve been trying to get in touch with John Cena for a long time and all of a sudden we got a call last night and they said he was heading to New York and he wanted to come by and see Cem. We were beyond excited.”

When the two finally met face to face, Cena not only encouraged the injured police officer, but also brought a replica of his championship belt for Duval.

The police department also shared photos of the long-awaited meeting.

“We are amazed, humbled, and beyond thankful,” the department wrote.

“What a nice man. It was so uplifting and a wonderful visit. It made us all happy. Cem is just beside himself, he can’t stop smiling, just like me,” Mumtaz told KDVR.

“I can’t say nicer things about the man,” he said of Cena. “We need more people like him.”

