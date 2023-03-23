John Rich, Tom MacDonald Release Anti-Establishment Song - Quickly Soars to No. 1 Spot

American country music star John Rich and Canadian hip hop artist Tom MacDonald released a song entitled “End of the World” last week that shot to the top of the iTunes download chart.

Rich tweeted an image of the song in the No. 1 position on Monday, and it remained there as of Thursday afternoon.

Congrats to ⁦@IAMTOMMACDONALD⁩ sitting at #1 this morning all genres on iTunes download chart! It was great to collaborate with him on #EndOfTheWorld 🤜🇺🇸🤛 You can download it here👇https://t.co/YF6BirLs1y pic.twitter.com/iEkNDWn4Vy — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) March 20, 2023

The country rap song about government control is the brainchild of MacDonald, who makes an apparent reference in the tune to the Canadian government freezing the bank accounts of citizens who protested COVID restrictions as part of last year’s Freedom Convoy.

“Media misleading us and evil’s interfering while the government we need became the power that we’re fearing,” MacDonald raps in the song.

“Soon enough the government will leave your bank account froze. Judgment day is coming, you can run or you can stand and fight. Panic in the dark or lead rebellions by the candlelight.”

“This is Armageddon, martial law for our protection. … Forest fires and oil spills are the awful lessons. I’m just waiting for the devil to take over heaven. This is biblical, I swear it’s in the Bible,” MacDonald proclaims.

Rich sings the chorus of the song: “If it’s the end of the world, I will do better next time. … If it’s the end of the world I know that I have lived my life to the fullest.”

MacDonald and Rich appeared on Newsmax on Saturday to promote the release of “End of the World.”

Host Jenn Pellegrino asked how a country boy from Texas and a Canadian rapper came together.

Rich recounted that MacDonald reached out to him and asked if he would be willing to sing the chorus.

“He sent me this song and I was so blown away by the lyrics and how profound it was, and it really struck a chord with me. ‘Yeah, that’s how I feel too. I’d love to sing on it, Tom.’ And so we collaborated, and it’s got to be one of my favorite things I’ve done in a long time,” Rich said.

“We’re very different people from very different places, but the one thing we do have in common is we love our freedom. We believe it’s under attack. We believe the future of our country and our world is in jeopardy,” the country singer added.

“A song like this really puts a fine point on it, and I think it’s really a measure of where the world is today.”

MacDonald described the Texan as “a little bit of a disrupter in country music, and I kind of do the same thing in hip hop. So I think we fit together quite well.”

The rapper posted on Instagram Wednesday, “We might not have as many views or awards as Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’…but what [John Rich] and I said in ‘End of The World’ came from the HEART. And that’s something the mainstream will never have. No matter how much popularity they gain.”

Rich made waves in the country music world last summer when his song “Progress” rocketed to the No. 1 spot on iTunes.

“There’s a hole in this country where its heart used to be,” Rich begins the song. “Old Glory’s divided, on fire in the streets.”

“They say, ‘Building back better will make America great,’” he continues. “If that’s the wave of the future, all I’ve got to say is stick your progress where the sun don’t shine.”

“They say, ‘Let go of Jesus and let government save. You can have back your freedoms if you do what we say,'” Rich sings.

“Stick your progress where the sun don’t shine. Keep your big mess away from me and mine. If you leave us alone, well, we’d all be just fine.”

Rich tweeted in January that he won a court case against a concert promoter who sued him for refusing to play at a venue that required attendees to show they had tested negative for COVID.

“During the lockdowns, I stated I’d NEVER play a concert venue that forced fans to show their ‘papers’ for entry concerning Covid,” Rich wrote.

“One venue added that rule after I agreed to play, so I cancelled it,” he added. “The promoter sued me. He LOST the case today! Happy to say I never bent the knee.”

During the lockdowns, I stated I’d NEVER play a concert venue that forced fans to show their “papers” for entry concerning Covid. One venue added that rule after I agreed to play, so I cancelled it. The promoter sued me. He LOST the case today! Happy to say I never bent the knee. — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) January 19, 2023

It’s so refreshing to see artists standing up for freedom instead of government control and wokeness. Glad to see they are being rewarded for their efforts.

