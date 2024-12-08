Few unsolved crimes have gripped the country quite like this one, and it appears a recent documentary — and new claims — on it has sparked interest anew.

JonBenét Ramsey was a 6-year-old beauty pageant contestant who was found dead in December 1996.

She died in her Boulder, Colorado, home, per ABC News.

The case captured the national media then and now, and that attention was largely focused on Ramsey’s family.

At various points, Ramsey’s parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, as well as her brother, Burke Ramsey, were all suspected of the crime and faced vociferous criticism.

All three were eventually cleared as suspects in 2008. (Patsy’s name was cleared posthumously, as she passed away in 2006.)

But that still obviously leaves the question: Who committed the heinous crime?

It’s been a point of fascination for years now, so it came as little surprise when Netflix announced a multi-part docu-series about the unsolved murder, and how, as The Hollywood Reporter noted, its director wanted to help clear the names of the Ramsey family members who’d been dragged through the mud.

“I want to give that family a measure of justice,” Joe Berlinger, director of “Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey,” told the Reporter.

Now, Berlinger appears to be taking that want to another level, as he has found himself embroiled in a war of words with the Boulder Police Department.

“The killing of JonBenét was an unspeakable crime, and this tragedy has never left our hearts,” Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn told the Reporter via statement.

After stating that the “investigation will always be a priority,” Redfearn also defended his own.

“The assertion that there is viable evidence and leads we are not pursuing — to include DNA testing — is completely false,” he added.

Berlinger responded to the police in biting fashion, through the Reporter.

“While the Boulder Police Department’s 28-year-track record does not inspire confidence, we applaud any concrete effort they are taking to solve this horrible crime,” Berlinger retorted. “Neither we nor the Ramsey family said BPD is currently ignoring viable evidence and leads. … We said that we just don’t know if the Boulder Police Department is pursuing viable evidence or leads because they have not given any concrete information to the family.”

And in a shocking claim, Berlinger further alleged that BPD has been noticeably silent despite repeated claims of wanting to help the Ramsey family.

“In fact, according to the family, BPD told the Ramsey’s almost two years ago that they were going to relaunch the investigation from the ‘ground-up’ using ‘best practices’ and bring in new investigators with ‘fresh eyes.’

“According to our information, the family was also told that BPD would provide regular updates and keep them informed on all developments. To date, the Ramsey family says it has not received any meaningful updates.”

Furthermore, Berlinger and the Ramsey family think the actual answer is within reach — if only the BPD weren’t seemingly sitting on their hands.

“We (the filmmaking team) and the Ramsey family believe that new DNA testing can solve this crime due to the incredible advancements in DNA technology since 1997,” Berlinger wrote. “However, to our knowledge, BPD has not met with Bode Technology, Parabon Nanolabs or Othram.

“Othram is now used routinely by other law enforcement agencies due to its amazing cold case track record, including recently solving the 1995 Morgan Nick kidnapping cold case with state-of-the-art DNA technology.”

All three episodes of “Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey” are currently streaming on Netflix.

