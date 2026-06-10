Shocking Footage: Man Punches Defenseless White Veteran in the Head in the Name of Karmelo Anthony

Racial tensions from the Karmelo Anthony verdict spread far outside the Texas courtroom where it was delivered Tuesday — including to Florida, where a white veteran was punched by a black TikTok content creator, and onto social media, where the footage was posted.

The name of the individual responsible for the video is unclear, but it was posted under the pseudonym “Combak KidBoe” after Anthony was found guilty and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Anthony, now 19, killed Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, in 2025 after Anthony entered Metcalf’s team’s tent and dared students to kick him out.

While Anthony claimed he then acted in self-defense in stabbing Metcalf, who wanted to remove him from the tent, witnesses almost unanimously declared Anthony to be the clear aggressor.

However, because Metcalf was white and Anthony is black, the case has sparked tensions, both outside the courthouse and on social media.

And it was tense enough outside the courthouse already:

WARNING: The following posts contain vulgar language that some readers will find offensive.

“Imma push you if I get close enough…push you right into that grave….f*ck you cracker…Neanderthal” A large group of Karmelo Anthony supporters are screaming racial profanities at an organized“Metcalf rally” outside of the Collin County courthouse One supporter screamed… pic.twitter.com/1cSlJaOGKH — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) June 4, 2026

BLACK COMMUNITY RESPONDS: Reporter @Savsays got first insights from some of the supporters outside of the Karmelo Anthony trial. “Better mine than yours.” One woman, who states that she was there to report, shared that if evidence shows that Anthony was not acting in… pic.twitter.com/rV5TmCnGMj — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) June 5, 2026

COLLIN COUNTY- In response to Jake Lang’s presence, one Karmelo supporter starts chanting “the only good cracker is a dead cracker” This is the current scene outside of the Collin county courthouse as the Karmelo Anthony trial continues. @Savsays | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/hbmZIoxnFf — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) June 4, 2026

However, this had nothing on Kidboe, who posted a video purportedly of himself captioned with “um down to 4 crackers na free karmelo.”

This involved punching a veteran in the face because he implied he was “on jury selection” and saying he was going to die.

“Weren’t you on jury selection?” he asked before the first punch. (The video reportedly took place in Florida; Anthony was tried at the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney, Texas.)

Black man in Florida filmed himself in an anti-white, racially motivated attack, “down to 4 crackers na free karmelo” by punching a veteran in the head, all for internet fame. He told the veteran he was going to die after mockingly accusing him of serving on the jury that… pic.twitter.com/Sh7vmYT6ly — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 10, 2026

It’s unclear where this attack occurred or whether police are investigating.

However, KidBoe’s profile says that he’s originally from Miami Beach and is currently located in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kidboe confirmed that the video had been removed but continued to support Anthony on his social media accounts.

The video was reposted to Instagram by the user on Wednesday morning after it had been removed from Facebook.

However, the creator has far more followers on Facebook, with over 5,800 followers versus just 261 on Meta’s other platform.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.