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Shocking Footage: Man Punches Defenseless White Veteran in the Head in the Name of Karmelo Anthony

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 10, 2026 at 11:44am
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Racial tensions from the Karmelo Anthony verdict spread far outside the Texas courtroom where it was delivered Tuesday — including to Florida, where a white veteran was punched by a black TikTok content creator, and onto social media, where the footage was posted.

The name of the individual responsible for the video is unclear, but it was posted under the pseudonym “Combak KidBoe” after Anthony was found guilty and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Anthony, now 19, killed Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas, in 2025 after Anthony entered Metcalf’s team’s tent and dared students to kick him out.

While Anthony claimed he then acted in self-defense in stabbing Metcalf, who wanted to remove him from the tent, witnesses almost unanimously declared Anthony to be the clear aggressor.

However, because Metcalf was white and Anthony is black, the case has sparked tensions, both outside the courthouse and on social media.

And it was tense enough outside the courthouse already:

WARNING: The following posts contain vulgar language that some readers will find offensive.

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However, this had nothing on Kidboe, who posted a video purportedly of himself captioned with “um down to 4 crackers na free karmelo.”

This involved punching a veteran in the face because he implied he was “on jury selection” and saying he was going to die.

“Weren’t you on jury selection?” he asked before the first punch. (The video reportedly took place in Florida; Anthony was tried at the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney, Texas.)

It’s unclear where this attack occurred or whether police are investigating.

However, KidBoe’s profile says that he’s originally from Miami Beach and is currently located in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kidboe confirmed that the video had been removed but continued to support Anthony on his social media accounts.

The video was reposted to Instagram by the user on Wednesday morning after it had been removed from Facebook.

However, the creator has far more followers on Facebook, with over 5,800 followers versus just 261 on Meta’s other platform.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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