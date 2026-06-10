Triggered by Karmelo Anthony Verdict, Jasmine Crockett Says Austin Metcalf's Family Can't Understand Black Women's Suffering

Karmelo Anthony had no reasonable defense for killing Austin Metcalf. Self-defense was pretty much off the table once witnesses began taking the stand in his murder case. So was the idea that he was provoked. And each one of his shifting stories was basically put to rest by testimony and evidence, as well.

Thus, it was hardly a surprise that the now-19-year-old Anthony was convicted of murder for the stabbing at a 2025 Frisco, Texas high school track meet after less than three hours of deliberations on Tuesday.

He was 17 at the time the murder was committed, so he won’t face the death penalty. He was sentenced, however, to 35 years behind bars, with KXAS-TV reporting that the jury rejected a “sudden passion” argument from his defense team.

And, indeed, this man had no reasonable defense from his corner. The best that anyone could muster was that Anthony was black and Metcalf was white, although there was no evidence that race played any role in “triggering” Anthony or in the police and prosecution targeting him.

Oh, but count on lame-duck Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas to take that argument to its absurd extreme. Crockett, who lost out on the Democratic nomination for Senate (something she implied had to do with conspiratorial machinations based on race) has no actual reason to hold back now. And holding back she isn’t.

For instance, here she is saying that while the trauma Austin Metcalf’s family must feel is bad, the real victims here are — and here indeed is a plot twist — black women.

“Black women — especially black women who have black male children — live in fear every single day,” Crockett said on her TikTok account Tuesday night.

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“A fear and an agony that, I promise you, the Metcalfs probably never spend [sic] a day living that way.”

Rep. Crockett: “Black women live in agony every day that I promise the Metcalfs had never lived through” pic.twitter.com/GVielzMf51 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 10, 2026

It’s almost like the old joke regarding The New York Times’ headline about Armageddon: “World to End; Women, Minorities Hardest Hit.”

“White kid murdered, black mothers hardest hit.” Let’s also not forget who kills the majority of young black men — other young black men.

Crockett also went on to say that, in the situation, she would have stabbed Metcalf herself:

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D) suggests that she also would have stabbed Austin Metcalf: pic.twitter.com/TBn3txFSAi — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 10, 2026

“If a 300-pound man is beating me, like on top of me and beating me down, I’m not limited to fist,” she said.

“By the time you start getting to, like, football player” — which Metcalf was — there is a “good argument” that fists are deadly weapons, Crockett said.

Of course, every version of this story, from video to witnesses, states that this transpired the other way around — Metcalf was attacked by Anthony completely unprovoked — but why let facts get in the way?

Why we should care about this is obvious: Crockett is a silly caricature but not as dumb a woman as we like to think she is, and she adopts the silly caricature because it works with dumb lefties.

She came closer to a Senate nomination in a major American state than she had any right to get, even if she did lose to James Talarico, who (in spite of his myriad flaws) actually does seem to take this seriously.

Despite the fact that she didn’t have much seniority in the House and her seat has been drawn out of existence by the state, you probably know her name.

And now, she’s indicating that she’s not going to exit stage far left gracefully by stoking racial tensions in the Karmelo Anthony case. I’d like to say that’s her final exit, but we all know her too well; this is just a transition to the next act in her role as an Al Sharpton-style career race-hustler straight out of “The Bonfire of the Vanities.”

God only knows where this takes her next, but we can all surmise it’s nowhere good.

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