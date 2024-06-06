Share
Commentary

'The Acolyte' Creator Slammed for Making 'Gayest "Star Wars" Ever' - And Fans Have Had Enough

 By Samantha Chang  June 6, 2024 at 7:44am
Share

The new Disney+ series “The Acolyte” was scorched on social media for promoting itself as the “gayest ‘Star Wars’ yet.”

“The Acolyte” creator Leslye Headland, a lesbian, essentially admitted the latest spinoff of the sci-fi series is infused with LGBT themes.

“People have told me that it’s the gayest ‘Star Wars’ ever, and I’m frankly into it,” Headland told Drew Taylor of TheWrap in a recent interview.

“The Acolyte” co-star Amandla Stenberg chimed in to say, “I think that ‘Star Wars’ is so gay already.”

Headland seemed to agree, saying, “Are you telling me with a straight face that C-3PO is straight? I think it’s canon that R2-D2 is a lesbian.”

Trending:
Watch: Sen. John Kennedy Says 'Biden Is in Trouble,' Claims He's Polling with 'Fungal Infections' in Fiery Rant

As a reminder, C-3PO and R2-D2 are droids from the beloved original “Star Wars” trilogy.

On Tuesday, TheWrap posted an excerpt of its interview on X with a caption that gushed, “We are happy to report that #TheAcolyte is “arguably the gayest #StarWars” yet.”

OutKick’s David Hookstead slammed the new show for being a depraved bastardization of the iconic “Star Wars” franchise.

Is wokeness ruining TV shows?

“Is Disney interested in making sure nobody wants to watch anything the company produces?” he wrote in a commentary on Wednesday.

“Isn’t ‘Star Wars’ supposed to be a sci-fi universe meant to entertain kids?” Hookstead said. “Is it really appropriate to push sexuality in a ‘Star Wars’ series on children? Absolutely not.”

It’s worth noting that Headland previously worked for four years as the personal assistant of convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein.

Hookstead said “The Acolyte” is so far removed from the original “Star Wars” that it bears almost no resemblance to the trilogy.

Related:
Watch: Analyst Says Caitlin Clark Is Hated by WNBA Players Because She Isn't a 'Black Lesbian'

“The original saga wasn’t woke at all, and is viewed as one of the greatest achievements in cinema history,” he wrote. “Now, we have people from ‘The Acolyte’ claiming characters from the old movies are gay.”

The latest LGBT propaganda being cheerfully pushed by Disney was roasted on X.

“The Acolyte is a queer, Marxist vandalization of the myth of Star Wars,” The Babylon Bee managing editor Joel Berry wrote.

“In The Acolyte, the Force is a metaphor for cultural hegemonic power,” he said. “The Jedi are a metaphor for cisgender white oppressors who hoard the power for themselves. Yes, it really is that obnoxious and stupid.”

Another commenter pointed out the absurdity of “The Acolyte,” which has a scene where a fire erupts — in outer space.

For reference, fires can’t start in space because there’s no oxygen in a vacuum.

One “Star Wars” fan mocked “The Acolyte” co-star Charlie Barnett for proclaiming that Anakin Skywalker blew up the Death Star.

Of course, Luke Skywalker was the culprit.

This egregious faux pas was so mind-boggling that it was the subject of a lengthy and emotional Reddit thread.

“The Acolyte,” which premiered Tuesday, now joins an excruciatingly long string of TV shows and films that have been destroyed by the insidious pervasion of left-wing propaganda.

How many more unwatchable bombs have to implode at the box office or on the small screen before Hollywood executives get it through their thick skulls that audiences want to be entertained, not indoctrinated?

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” 

 

That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown.

 

Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish.

 

The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight.

 

Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. 

 

A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? 

 

Sincerely,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




'The Acolyte' Creator Slammed for Making 'Gayest "Star Wars" Ever' - And Fans Have Had Enough
Barron and Melania Make First Appearance Since Trump Conviction that was 'Tougher on Them'
Aaron Rodgers Posts 'Priceless' Moment with Trump After Major Backlash for Allegedly Ignoring Him
Fauci Finally Admits What Everyone Already Knew About 6-Feet COVID Rule in Humiliating Testimony
'You've Been in My Corner, Now I'm in Yours' - UFC Star Stands with Trump After Verdict
See more...

Conversation