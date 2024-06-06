'The Acolyte' Creator Slammed for Making 'Gayest "Star Wars" Ever' - And Fans Have Had Enough

The new Disney+ series “The Acolyte” was scorched on social media for promoting itself as the “gayest ‘Star Wars’ yet.”

“The Acolyte” creator Leslye Headland, a lesbian, essentially admitted the latest spinoff of the sci-fi series is infused with LGBT themes.

“People have told me that it’s the gayest ‘Star Wars’ ever, and I’m frankly into it,” Headland told Drew Taylor of TheWrap in a recent interview.

“The Acolyte” co-star Amandla Stenberg chimed in to say, “I think that ‘Star Wars’ is so gay already.”

Headland seemed to agree, saying, “Are you telling me with a straight face that C-3PO is straight? I think it’s canon that R2-D2 is a lesbian.”

As a reminder, C-3PO and R2-D2 are droids from the beloved original “Star Wars” trilogy.

On Tuesday, TheWrap posted an excerpt of its interview on X with a caption that gushed, “We are happy to report that #TheAcolyte is “arguably the gayest #StarWars” yet.”

We are happy to report that #TheAcolyte is “arguably the gayest #StarWars” yet. 🌈 Happy Pride Month! 😉 pic.twitter.com/3oJSykc4Kq — TheWrap (@TheWrap) June 4, 2024

OutKick’s David Hookstead slammed the new show for being a depraved bastardization of the iconic “Star Wars” franchise.

“Is Disney interested in making sure nobody wants to watch anything the company produces?” he wrote in a commentary on Wednesday.

“Isn’t ‘Star Wars’ supposed to be a sci-fi universe meant to entertain kids?” Hookstead said. “Is it really appropriate to push sexuality in a ‘Star Wars’ series on children? Absolutely not.”

It’s worth noting that Headland previously worked for four years as the personal assistant of convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein.

Hookstead said “The Acolyte” is so far removed from the original “Star Wars” that it bears almost no resemblance to the trilogy.

“The original saga wasn’t woke at all, and is viewed as one of the greatest achievements in cinema history,” he wrote. “Now, we have people from ‘The Acolyte’ claiming characters from the old movies are gay.”

The latest LGBT propaganda being cheerfully pushed by Disney was roasted on X.

“The Acolyte is a queer, Marxist vandalization of the myth of Star Wars,” The Babylon Bee managing editor Joel Berry wrote.

“In The Acolyte, the Force is a metaphor for cultural hegemonic power,” he said. “The Jedi are a metaphor for cisgender white oppressors who hoard the power for themselves. Yes, it really is that obnoxious and stupid.”

The Acolyte is a queer, Marxist vandalization of the myth of Star Wars. In The Acolyte, the Force is a metaphor for cultural hegemonic power. The Jedi are a metaphor for cisgender white oppressors who hoard the power for themselves. Yes, it really is that obnoxious and stupid. pic.twitter.com/kUOV2CDX15 — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) June 5, 2024

Another commenter pointed out the absurdity of “The Acolyte,” which has a scene where a fire erupts — in outer space.

For reference, fires can’t start in space because there’s no oxygen in a vacuum.

This is what happens when you put a chick in it and make it lame & gay. Fire…

In space… The Acolyte lol. pic.twitter.com/ystOPMPEbO — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) June 5, 2024

One “Star Wars” fan mocked “The Acolyte” co-star Charlie Barnett for proclaiming that Anakin Skywalker blew up the Death Star.

Of course, Luke Skywalker was the culprit.

This egregious faux pas was so mind-boggling that it was the subject of a lengthy and emotional Reddit thread.

During their scintillating press tour where people who worked on The Acolyte explain to everybody who the REAL Star Wars fans are, Charlie Barnett says that Anakin blew up the Death Star. It’s not a slip of the tongue, he says it twice. He’s proud of this insight. pic.twitter.com/GVVgzG0WMz — Rick Worley (@bloodoftheland) May 31, 2024

“The Acolyte,” which premiered Tuesday, now joins an excruciatingly long string of TV shows and films that have been destroyed by the insidious pervasion of left-wing propaganda.

How many more unwatchable bombs have to implode at the box office or on the small screen before Hollywood executives get it through their thick skulls that audiences want to be entertained, not indoctrinated?

