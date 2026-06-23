Joy Reid Says She's Done Voting Democrat Until Party Abandons Israel: 'Relationship Needs to End'

Former MSNBC host Joy Reid is done with Democrats until the party cuts all ties with Israel.

The far-left commentator made the remarks last week during an interview with writer Ta-Nehisi Coates on the “The Joy Reid Show” YouTube channel.

“To me, I, going forward, cannot vote for a Democrat who does not pledge to end this relationship” with Israel,” Reid said.

“This relationship needs to end,” she added.

Reid called Israel “a nuclear-armed expansionist power” and argued that American taxpayers should stop sending the country money.

“They don’t need our money, and they definitely won’t get my vote,” she said.







The interview took place Thursday, according to Fox News.

While pulling support for Israel is an idea that is growing more popular among Democrats, Reid has a long history of anti-Israeli statements.

She also reportedly has had issues with Jews dating back years.

In March of last year, the New York Post reported that a former MSNBC production assistant said Reid blamed Orthodox Jews for helping spread COVID throughout New York during the pandemic.

The former staffer, who is Jewish, said she was startled by the comments and later complained to a producer.

“They’re the reason why COVID is spreading across New York,” the former staffer said Reid told staffers on a conference call. “They don’t care about COVID or spreading it to others.”

Reid reportedly made the comment to about 20 people who were on the call.

The staffer told the Post, “No one called her out [saying] ‘Maybe we shouldn’t generalize.’ Imagine if you said that about any other group of people — even if it were true — saying that any other group didn’t care about COVID?”

The person added, “I remember feeling shocked — shocked by her ignorance and how anti-Semitic it sounded.”

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The former Reid employee also gave insight into Reid’s alleged hypocrisy during her tenure at MSNBC, which has since been rebranded MS NOW.

“It was a very hypocritical atmosphere. It was completely contradictory,” the person said.

According to the source, Reid’s model was “speaking up for so-called marginalized groups but had no problem blaming Jews for spreading the virus.”

“It was very targeted racial issues [on the show] but other discrimination went ignored,” the person said.

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