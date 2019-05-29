Judge Moore, Please Reconsider Running for US Senate

There are many things about Judge Roy Moore that I like, admire and respect. For example, he stood up to the leftist swamp that went after him because of his decision to display the Ten Commandments in the Alabama Judicial Building.

That took real guts, the kind that few conservative politicians have.

Moreover, I wish Moore had won his U.S. Senate race in 2017. It is a crying shame that he didn’t, especially in such a deep red state as Alabama.

Goodness knows we could have used that extra vote in the Senate the past two years.

But the unfortunate truth is that Moore did not win that race. He was too vulnerable to the smear tactics and lies that the Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media have become so good at employing against anyone who does not embrace their agenda.

Notice I used the term “too” vulnerable. Everyone who does not embrace the left is vulnerable — but there is such a thing as being too vulnerable.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh, for example, was vulnerable to the tactics of the left, as indeed all non-leftists are — but Kavanaugh was not too vulnerable. He fought back and he won.

Judge Moore, on the other hand, fought back and lost. To repeat, he was just too vulnerable.

Being too vulnerable is a gigantic consideration. In fact, it is so large that it races to the very top of the list as we decide who the Republican nominee to challenge Democratic Senator Doug Jones should be.

For my own part, I would rather go to battle against Doug Jones with a fresh face. Almost any vanilla Republican should be able to beat Jones, so why should we start off behind the eight ball with a candidate who has proven he is too vulnerable to the left’s tactics?

To me, that makes no sense.

To draw an analogy, why would you go to battle in a tank that has already proven its armor is too brittle? If you know that type of armor is easily shattered by your enemy’s guns, why not try a different type of armor? Especially if you know that almost any other type of armor will give you a win?

For that reason, I believe Moore should put his ego aside and shelve his understandable desire to avenge his 2017 loss. He should find another way to help our side, the side of liberty, limited government and the rule of law.

There are many things he can do. His star power, for example, would make him a natural as a highly effective grassroots organizer. In that capacity, he can encourage conservative college students and help them stand up to leftist college administrators. That is a fight well worth his time because these students will become the voters and leaders of the future.

Moore could also spend his time very productively helping young lawyers form larger and stronger chapters of the Federalist Society. That is also critically important because the freedom loving Federalist Society is the organization that is supplying so many of our new, constitutionally oriented, federal judges.

And where would we be if we ran out of judicial candidates who actually believed in the Constitution? I’ll tell you where we would be: In a country that resembled a combination of Venezuela, North Korea and Cuba.

In short, a leftist, socialist, totalitarian hell hole where people can’t get enough to eat unless they work for the government.

Fighting that version of the future requires young soldiers, and Moore can help recruit them. The left is very good at recruiting their soldiers because they promise “free” everything, but our side has more difficulty. That’s because our message is more complicated, but Moore’s star power can help push that message across the finish line.

In conclusion, my advice to Moore is this: If you want to help President Trump and the fight to preserve limited government please step aside and assist our cause in other ways, rather than running for office again.

We have too much to lose if we do not recapture that Senate seat, as the judge undoubtedly knows.

