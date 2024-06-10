Just In: Sen. John Fetterman and Wife Injured in Car Crash, Both Taken to Hospital
Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, 54, sustained injuries in a car crash on Sunday.
Both Fetterman and his wife, Gisele Fetterman, were driving in a Chevrolet Traverse on Interstate 70 in Maryland when the senator’s vehicle rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala heading in the same direction, according to CBS.
An ambulance transported the two, along with the driver of the Impala, to War Memorial Hospital in West Virginia following the accident, state police told CBS.
An official investigation into the crash has yet to determine how it came about, according to local NBC Philadelphia affiliate WCAU.
The accident remains under investigation.
A Fetterman representative told WCAU that the senator had sustained minor injuries in the crash.
“On Sunday morning, John and Gisele were involved in a car accident with another driver. Out of an abundance of caution, they were evaluated at a local hospital,” the representative told WCAU.
“John was treated for a bruised shoulder, and they were discharged that afternoon.
“They are doing well and happy to be back in Braddock.”
Fetterman was discharged from the hospital sometime in the afternoon on Sunday and still plans to travel to Washington to vote on the Senate floor this week.
Accoridng to CBS, no citations regarding the crash have been issued as of yet.
Fetterman has struggled with health issues for several years now.
On the campaign trail in 2022, the senator suffered a stroke, as reported by NBC News.
To this day, the aftereffects of the stroke leave Fetterman unable to fully understand what he hears.
The senator also often appears to struggle to speak clearly.
In recent months, Fetterman has made headlines for his pro-Israel rhetoric and harsh criticism of fellow Democrats, progressives and liberals who offer support to the terror group Hamas.
