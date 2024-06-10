Just In: Sen. John Fetterman and Wife Injured in Car Crash, Both Taken to Hospital

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, 54, sustained injuries in a car crash on Sunday.

Both Fetterman and his wife, Gisele Fetterman, were driving in a Chevrolet Traverse on Interstate 70 in Maryland when the senator’s vehicle rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala heading in the same direction, according to CBS.

An ambulance transported the two, along with the driver of the Impala, to War Memorial Hospital in West Virginia following the accident, state police told CBS.

An official investigation into the crash has yet to determine how it came about, according to local NBC Philadelphia affiliate WCAU.

BREAKING: John Fetterman and his wife Gisele have been hospitalized after the car they were in was involved in a car crash. “According to a preliminary investigation, a Chevrolet Traverse and a Chevrolet Impala were both traveling west on I-70 when for unknown reasons, the… pic.twitter.com/Lo4UG4NdUv — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 10, 2024

The accident remains under investigation.

A Fetterman representative told WCAU that the senator had sustained minor injuries in the crash.

“On Sunday morning, John and Gisele were involved in a car accident with another driver. Out of an abundance of caution, they were evaluated at a local hospital,” the representative told WCAU.

“John was treated for a bruised shoulder, and they were discharged that afternoon.

“They are doing well and happy to be back in Braddock.”

Fetterman was discharged from the hospital sometime in the afternoon on Sunday and still plans to travel to Washington to vote on the Senate floor this week.

Accoridng to CBS, no citations regarding the crash have been issued as of yet.

Fetterman has struggled with health issues for several years now.

On the campaign trail in 2022, the senator suffered a stroke, as reported by NBC News.

To this day, the aftereffects of the stroke leave Fetterman unable to fully understand what he hears.

The senator also often appears to struggle to speak clearly.

In recent months, Fetterman has made headlines for his pro-Israel rhetoric and harsh criticism of fellow Democrats, progressives and liberals who offer support to the terror group Hamas.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed trStephen A. Smith Lights Up Analyst Over WNBA Delusion, Caitlin Clark Jealousy - 'Who Talks About the WNBA?!'uth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.