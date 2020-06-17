SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

K-Pop Boy Band Star Dead at Age 28

×
By Amanda Thomason
Published June 17, 2020 at 2:10pm
Print

K-pop has taken a hit over the past nine months, losing four young stars from different causes.

In October, singer and actress Sulli, just 25, was found dead in her own home. In November, singer and actress Goo Hara, 28, passed away.

In December, actor and singer Cha In-ha, 27, died. And now, as of Wednesday, another star has passed away at a young age.

South Korean artist Yohan, whose real name is Kim Jeong-hwan, died Tuesday.

TRENDING: NCAA Football Star Says He's Boycotting Team Over Coach's Shirt

He was born in 1992, and in 2013 became a member of the K-pop group “No Other Man” (NOM), according to the Los Angeles Times.

In 2017, he joined “Top Secret,” which eventually became known as TST. While the group originally had seven members, after a scandal involving one of the singers, the boy band became a group of six.

At the beginning of the year, the group released the song “Countdown.”

Yohan’s death has surprised many, as he had been active on social media until relatively recently. He celebrated his 28th birthday on April 16, sharing a picture of himself holding a birthday cake.

His last post on Instagram featured a series of photos of himself and a caption that stated his desire to travel. Many have extended their condolences and expressed how much they will miss the young star.

View this post on Instagram

여행가고 싶다✈

A post shared by 김요한 (@yohanee0416) on

The young man’s wake is being held in Sinchon, at Severance Hospital. On Friday he will be taken to a cemetery in Yongin, according to reports referenced by the U.K. Daily Mail.

RELATED: Woman in Tears After Home Depot Employees Build Her Casket for Dog for Free

His cause of death has not been revealed, and his family has asked for privacy and respect for Yohan’s life.

“Hello. This is TST’s label, KJ Music Entertainment,” the entertainment group said in an official statement, according to AllKPop.

“We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. Back on June 16, TST member Yohan left this world.

“The late Yohan’s family is currently in deep mourning. The family has pleaded that media articles about Yohan’s passing, such as those making speculations about the cause of his death, be refrained out of respect.

“We express our deepest condolences in light of Yohan’s final parting.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Woman in Tears After Home Depot Employees Build Her Casket for Dog for Free
K-Pop Boy Band Star Dead at Age 28
Police Officer Becomes Baby's Godfather 1 Year After Saving Newborn's Life
Country Singer Hanks Williams Jr's Daughter Dead at Age 27
Video: Shepherd Mix Learns How To Climb Ladder So He Can Swim in Pool
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×