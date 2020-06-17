K-pop has taken a hit over the past nine months, losing four young stars from different causes.

In October, singer and actress Sulli, just 25, was found dead in her own home. In November, singer and actress Goo Hara, 28, passed away.

In December, actor and singer Cha In-ha, 27, died. And now, as of Wednesday, another star has passed away at a young age.

South Korean artist Yohan, whose real name is Kim Jeong-hwan, died Tuesday.

He was born in 1992, and in 2013 became a member of the K-pop group “No Other Man” (NOM), according to the Los Angeles Times.

In 2017, he joined “Top Secret,” which eventually became known as TST. While the group originally had seven members, after a scandal involving one of the singers, the boy band became a group of six.

At the beginning of the year, the group released the song “Countdown.”

Yohan’s death has surprised many, as he had been active on social media until relatively recently. He celebrated his 28th birthday on April 16, sharing a picture of himself holding a birthday cake.

His last post on Instagram featured a series of photos of himself and a caption that stated his desire to travel. Many have extended their condolences and expressed how much they will miss the young star.

The young man’s wake is being held in Sinchon, at Severance Hospital. On Friday he will be taken to a cemetery in Yongin, according to reports referenced by the U.K. Daily Mail.

His cause of death has not been revealed, and his family has asked for privacy and respect for Yohan’s life.

“Hello. This is TST’s label, KJ Music Entertainment,” the entertainment group said in an official statement, according to AllKPop.

“We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. Back on June 16, TST member Yohan left this world.

“The late Yohan’s family is currently in deep mourning. The family has pleaded that media articles about Yohan’s passing, such as those making speculations about the cause of his death, be refrained out of respect.

“We express our deepest condolences in light of Yohan’s final parting.”

